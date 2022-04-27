Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may feel the need to work alone to bring forth your dedication both on your professional and personal fronts. You may be able to carry out your duties with ease and you are likely to remain focused all along. The decisions you make today are likely to impact your future; so you may have to invest your time and energy in thorough planning and preparation. Your inventiveness is likely to be of help when it comes to multitasking. This may bring you fame and fortune. You are likely to open up to people and become more receptive to their ideas for your own good. Students are likely to clear their examinations with excellent grades and their dream to pursue higher education in a reputed institution is likely to materialize soon. Legal matters related to an ancestral property that had been deferred for a long may now turn out in your favor.

Scorpio Finance Today

On the financial front, your social contacts are likely to assist you in the advancement of your foreign business contracts, bringing attractive benefits. Dealers may be able to gain from their side business.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relations may be hampered due to continuous arguments over trivial family issues. This will keep the homely atmosphere strained and volatile. Kids may be negatively impacted due to this.

Scorpio Career Today

On the job front, there are likely to be some discouraging developments. Your relationship with your seniors may be distressing. However, completing your tasks diligently may help you make past difficulties with ease.

Scorpio Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to enjoy both physical and mental harmony. Changes in your eating routine and regular physical activity may show encouraging results. Yoga and meditation may bring you peace and happiness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the time is right to settle down in matrimony with your beloved. Recently married couples are likely to experience sensuality and intimacy growing in their relationship. Singles may find a fitting match.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026