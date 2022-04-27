Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your imagination may assume a significant role in taking you ahead of your rivals. Utilize your insight for your benefit. It may help you in all walks of life in a positive way. You may want to focus on your assignments to bring harmony to the way you work. Cautiously plan your day to acquire the most out of it. Your feeling of instinct may assist you in strengthening your position among friends. A sense of confidence is likely to overtake you. Channelize your energy into the fields that you are skilled at. Rich rewards may be waiting for you on the social front for your earnest and generous undertakings. Avoid pessimistic feelings to succeed. Travelling to an unknown destination with friends is likely to bring you peace of mind. Students may perform well in competitive exams. Matters related to an ancestral property may not bring desired results.

Taurus Finance Today

You may get little benefit from a past investment. This may help you in disposing of old debts. However, your expenses are likely to rise, which may leave you cash-strapped. Spend astutely and cautiously.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be outside intervention and impact on your day-to-day issues. Your relationship with loved ones may be strained. However, youngsters are likely to help you in re-establishing harmony at home.

Your professional front may not be very motivating today. Relationship with associates is likely to be edgy over work issues. You need to make an attempt to adhere to targets. Maintain harmony to acquire your manager’s trust.

Taurus Health Today

Work pressures are likely to stress you out. This may show its adverse effect on your wellbeing. Appropriate nutrition, adequate rest and physical activities are likely to keep you fit. Yoga may alleviate pressure.

Taurus Love Life Today

A pleasure trip with your significant other is on the cards. This is likely to bring the two of you closer on an emotional level. However, you need to follow ethical conduct or it is likely to create rifts in the relationship later on.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

