All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27, 2023(Pixabay)

Elders will find ways to keep themselves busy in a healthy way. An advice may not get you out of financial doldrums. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with others. A function can find you ferrying people around. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. Your overbearing manners and outspokenness are likely to work against you. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Good guidance can become a dire necessity for some.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those feeling stressed off late are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. Your eye for detail may become your prized possession at work. A disagreement with spouse can make you two incommunicado for long. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating and sensitive to your needs.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A minor ailment can aggravate and cause problems. Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. Good performance on the academic front may open a number of new avenues for you.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is preordained!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. Think twice before investing in anything big. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Guidance of seniors may prove a boon for those facing tough times on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exciting courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keep health in mind in whatever you do and in whatever you eat. A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Overbearing nature of a family member can drive you into your shell. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Good performance on the academic front is likely to make you eligible for something important.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Review of tasks at work is important in curbing wasted efforts. You can take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. A profit making scheme may need further probing before you put in your money. A new venture is likely to face many hiccups. Those not in town will soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Professionally, you seem to be on a sound wicket. Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks. Breakdown in communication with spouse may need to be restored. Adequate preparation may be needed to make a trip successful. Those shifting houses can face difficulties. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Your lethargy at work may get you booked, so don’t let up on the pace of work. Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. A property matter will be amicably resolved. A healthy competitive spirit will prove indispensable for faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Looking up someone is on the cards and will make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you may feel deep monotony in your present occupation and pine for change. You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. You will need to de-stress your mind to avoid committing mistakes. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Those using the road need to be cautious as stars are not favourable. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. There is a strong likelihood to rearrange the household setting on the home front. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Someone’s help and support on the academic front is likely to give a big boost to your performance.

Love Focus: You can annoy lover by something said or left unsaid!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

