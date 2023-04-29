All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29, 2023(Pixabay)

You will strive to achieve financial stability. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. Meeting a childhood friend is possible, but you may not get a chance to spend much time together. Travelling with someone you hit out well with is indicated and will be fun. Some of you are likely to enjoy resetting the house. You will need to remain at your helpful best on the social front just to retain a positive image. Also Read Daily Horoscope Aries, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: You will go along with lover just to make him or her feel nice.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Earning is set to enhance as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. Company of health-conscious people may act as a motivation for those feeling lazy to come back in shape. Someone is likely to do you a good turn today. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. An out-of-town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Good returns from a property can be expected by some. Full support from your well-wishers can be expected on the social front. Also Read Daily Horoscope Taurus, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Lover may appear impulsive today, so tackle him or her with tact.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. Steps taken on the fitness front will start giving encouraging results. Efforts put in by you on the home front will not go wasted. Someone may help you in cutting down travelling time by giving a lift. A word given to someone on the social front will need to be honored. Also Read Daily Horoscope Gemini, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: A relationship on the romantic front is likely to grow stronger through mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will find time to focus on your fitness. Financial front is likely to get strengthened as past investments mature. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. This is a good time to start something at home. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. Buying a house or a flat may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon. An initiative taken by you on the social front may get a mixed response from others. Also Read Daily Horoscope Cancer, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: An excellent marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family is likely to be received.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A financial venture may get you totally involved. You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Certain decisions taken by you on the professional front may not be favored by seniors. Much fun is foreseen on the family front, as a celebration gets underway. Chance for a sightseeing trip may materialise and make for an enjoyable day. Shifting to a new residence is indicated, so get set to enjoy setting up a new house. Also Read Daily Horoscope Leo, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Taking someone close along for an outing is indicated.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. You can be burdened with additional work today, but you will be able to handle it. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. A much anticipated outing with friends may not turn out that exciting. Investments made in property are likely to give handsome returns. Also Read Daily Horoscope Virgo, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Person you are attracted to is likely to make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You will feel more fit and energetic, as you take the right steps on the health front. You will need to give concession to someone who is working in your interest by acknowledging his or her contribution. Homemakers may feel burdened by guests at home. Taking someone on a drive just for a change is indicated. Purchase of property may be in the final stages for some. Social scene will be to your liking today. Also Read Daily Horoscope Libra, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Partner may win you over by his or her care and concern on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Professionals are likely to earn well. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better as you bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front. Also Read Daily Horoscope Scorpio, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Serious differences with lover threaten to spill over and threaten the relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some health options adopted by you are likely to keep you fit and energetic. A run of good luck promises to bring you into a lot of money. A professional opportunity will be seized by some. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. Booking a new property is indicated. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly. Also Read Daily Horoscope Sagittarius, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front can be expected.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Professionally, this is an excellent day for you. Efforts will be needed to keep your bank balance healthy. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises an enjoyable time. A house deal you were interested in might slip out of your hand. Health remains excellent. Stay alert on the financial front today. Also Read Daily Horoscope Capricorn, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: This is the best time for those in love to be upfront about it with parents, instead of carrying on behind their backs.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

With focus on saving, you remain financially secure. You may opt to rejuvenate your health by joining a gym or a health spa. On the professional front, don’t act as if everything will come out right, you will need to become proactive. An event coming up on the home front promises to keep you happily engaged and will also provide an opportunity to meet everyone. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Networking promises to help you on the social front. Also Read Daily Horoscope Aquarius, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Some of you may need to bring the fun element back into your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Making healthy food choices and adhering to them meticulously will make you stay perfect. Financially, you no longer need to remain tight-fisted as money starts coming in. Much workload is foreseen on the professional sphere, but you will manage everything admirably. This is a good day to invest in property. Problems on a long journey are foreseen, so reschedule the trip for some other day. Peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well. Also Read Daily Horoscope Pisces, April 29, 2023

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will be fulfilled making you stay content with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

