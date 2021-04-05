Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An out-of-town trip with family may spoil the fun, being too expensive. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colors. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked to someone you like looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Health remains satisfactory. Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. You have your reasons to get worried about a family youngster but keep your outlook positive. A well-planned trip promises a great time. Property issues are resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards. Do not take any chances with your health today. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival. You can face a hard time in countering the unrealistic demands of a family elder.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks. Not taking initiative at work may get you hauled up by seniors. Homemakers can get motivated to go in for cleaning and painting of the house as part of beautification drive. Travelling with friends will be fun. A property deal may prove most profitable. You will be able to achieve more than expected on the academic front. Health wise you feel on the top of the world.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travellers will experience a smooth journey. Those in property business can find the day profitable. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of those close to you, so expect a great time with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Networking on the academic front may work against your interests, so weigh this carefully before you indulge in it. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Something may not go as planned on the work front and keep you mentally stressed. But things will eventually get better with time. Good news on the domestic front is much indicated.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. Spouse may not be in a good mood today; so better do not dig into things from the past. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Academically, you are set to perform well. Health remains good. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your attempts to steer yourself to a position of advantage on the professional front may be resisted by professional rivals. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage. Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. You may be involved in getting a new look for the house. It is best to avoid busy roads today. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards well. Some of you may enjoy a night out with friend or lover. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off-mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Shunning hard work on the academic front may prevent you from rising above mediocrity. Health wise, there is nothing to worry about. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Use your gut feeling to save yourself from a loss-making venture on the business front. Someone’s achievement on the domestic front is likely to radiate positivity.

Love Focus: Some of you may opt for an expensive make over, just to impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest. Regular routine will keep you fit. Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Elders may find you more responsible than before. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. Good day for disposing off a property.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 23, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

