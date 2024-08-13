Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 13, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. The cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Senior’s encouraging words are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Parents may appear more than happy with what you deliver. Accompanying someone for an out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. You will need to start saving now to avoid problems later. Image conscious people are likely to concentrate on their figure. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Listening to a health advice will be in your interest. Money will not be a problem as you start earning well. Today you may implement some new ideas on the professional front. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Money poses no problems and grows steadily. You will find great contentment at work in the company of willing workers. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. An unpleasant surprise awaits you on the financial front. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring in big profits. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. The possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Meeting old friends and relations is on the cards and will help cheer you up.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. Your reputation on the job is likely to soar and reach greater heights. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. Current residence is likely to be renovated. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Your judgement about a contentious issue will be right on the dot. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle. Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. Problems faced on the financial front will soon be resolved. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Good investments are likely to come your way. Someone you had assisted before is likely to come to your rescue now. Family will be loving and caring, and extend all the help required. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. An upswing in profits is indicated for those feeling the pinch. Positivity on the domestic front will ensure harmony within the family. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriage are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. New opportunities are likely to come your way on the professional front. You may get involved in something that is on at home. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Minting money through a scheme cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to wind up all the pending work and wipe the slate clean at work. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. Travelling with friends on a vacation is on the cards. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Beige

A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Playing the stocks will prove profitable for some. Keeping a close watch on the market may translate into big bucks for some speculators. Some excitement is indicated on the domestic front concerning a family youngster. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are likely to find you on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron