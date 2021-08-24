Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may find your financial front warming up a bit as profits accrue. Your judgement is likely to be on the dot in solving a contentious issue on the professional front. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You will succeed in taking your love life to the next level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Something you’ve done on the work front is likely to be praised. A shopping trip may turn into a splurging spree. Health needs care. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or apartment look bright.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to terminate a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those new to the job will learn the ropes fast and establish themselves firmly in their saddle. A lucrative opportunity may make some hit pay dirt on business front.

Love Focus: Immense fulfilment is in store for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Too many thoughts running across your mind regarding achieving something positive on the professional front. A short vacation is on the cards. Good news on property front is possible.

Love Focus: You are likely to find the one you have been looking for.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Networking will help you get ahead in career, so become more social. Some homemakers will keep themselves engaged in redesigning the interiors. Seniors remain happy with your performance at work.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An enhancement in earning is possible for professionals. You may get an opportunity to travel with someone close. Academic excellence may put you in line for a scholarship.

Love Focus: You may have instant liking for one you’re introduced to.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Avoid taking decisions in a rush on the professional front. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good mood prevails today as things go right on both personal and professional fronts. You are likely to get an opportunity to spend time with a childhood friend or relative.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Don’t flaunt your savings, someone can ask for a loan. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front. Planning an overseas visit may be on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened for newly married couples

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to play your cards well on the work front by not committing to anything. You will keep financial situation stable. Taking assistance on the academic front may prove extremely helpful.

Love Focus: A person you’re fond of is likely to suggest something exciting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good foresight will help avoid obvious pitfalls in a project you’ve undertaken. A piece of good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to cherish some enjoyable moments today with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will complete a time-consuming task in record time. Earning money won’t be a problem, but enhancing it can pose difficulties for those working on commission basis. Doing well on the academic front is likely to boost your morale.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

