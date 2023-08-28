All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 28, 2023

You will get the financial support you seek. Focus on health will keep you fit. This is the best time to take a short break and, what’s more, you will be able to get leave too! Those feeling down in the dumps can expect moral support from your well-wishers. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so have a ball!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone may return your money that he or she had taken some time back. Health wise, you will remain at the peak. An official meeting threatens to spoil your evening plans. Someone’s help will prove most welcoming on the family front. An exciting vacation is foreseen. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. Inadequate preparation is likely to result in poor performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

More avenues for earning open up for you. Don't take health for granted. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. You may need to travel at a short notice today. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. You may not get any satisfaction from your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. Professionals may win some lucrative offers. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. A trip may prove enjoyable. A property is likely to come into your name. Ignoring a senior’s advice may get you in all sorts of trouble on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not be a bed of roses.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may have to remind someone about returning a loan. Take precautions against changing season. You can be accused of professional impropriety by someone and are at risk of losing face. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. You are likely to derive great satisfaction in doing someone a favour. Someone may seek a favour from you, so handle the matter with tact.

Love Focus: Don’t read too much into an innocent encounter with some from the opposite camp, as it is not romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A family elder may try to curb your expenses. Chances of being made a scapegoat for something you haven’t done look bright. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A house renovation can get underway. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Gaining an edge over a professional rival is indicated, as you spare no efforts to promote your self-interest. Calling the shots at home is indicated, as you manage to take certain things in your hands. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mood today, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. Plans for the holidays may get spoilt due to some urgent official work. Friends or relations may arrive unannounced and compel you to change your personal plans. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your helpful nature is likely to draw admiration from those you have aided.

Love Focus: Love life is most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will make all the right financial moves. Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. Landing a well-paying job is possible for those looking for one. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded. You will manage to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. An overseas trip materializes for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. A property matter can take a serious turn and will need your prompt attention.

Love Focus: Partner will be his or her own loving self as problems disappear.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Chances of making it to the next grade look favourable for the salaried. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. Go adequately prepared in a long journey. Those thinking of renovation are likely to shelve the project for some time.

Love Focus: Your charm and way with words is likely to make some fall for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

