Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

You will manage to keep in shape. Winning a deal through your negotiation skills will add a feather to your cap. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. An out-of-town trip with friends may get postponed to some other date. Poor performance in academics will compel some to tighten their belts.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cozy two-some!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

You enjoy good health, thanks to some curbs on your excesses. Things start looking much better than before on the financial front. You are likely to take up a creative pursuit and earn appreciation from all quarters. You are likely to participate in a family function. A vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. An opportunity to study abroad may slip away, if not seized in time.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. The financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by those who matter. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best. You are likely to take time out from work to pursue your interests.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Your efforts towards maintaining good health will be richly rewarded. An opportunity for earning an extra buck can come to you. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: The relationship gets a boost, as the lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. You will be able to save on money in an outing as someone else foots the bill. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. Stress may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. Some of you may plan to buy property. Students will find peer support encouraging. Someone whom you admire may send positive signals.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You may resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Financial worries will cease but don’t throw caution to the winds. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. A family get-together can find you in your element. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. A project may seem like an uphill task on the academic front

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. You may find things turning favourable on the work front. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. Keep travel options open-ended. Success is foretold for those preparing for an exam or a competition.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Focussing on health now will help you in keeping physically fit. Earning on the side will come in most handy for some. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Undertake long distance travel today. Praise may be expected on the academic front. Curb your tendency to think negatively about others.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Becoming conscious of good health will keep you fit. Things brighten on the financial front. A new venture shows all signs of turning profitable. It is best to reserve your criticism about a family matter as it may not go down well with others. This is a good day for youngsters to organize a trip. Don’t get involved in any property deal today.

Love Focus: The possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour:Peach

You may resolve to improve your fitness by increased physical activity. You will be able to stabilise the financial front. You may resolve to get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front today. A family member may be after you for an issue, so don’t resist as it is for your own good. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

Your care is likely to nurse a family member back to health. Financially, you earn well, save well and spend well. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Some of you may get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Money will be the highlight of the day as you earn handsomely. Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. Family and finances can put you in much stress and strain. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown