All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4, 2023 (Pixabay)

Creating goodwill with those you were against on the work front will be in your interest. Financially, you are likely to remain in the most comfortable situation. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. This is a good time to plan a short vacation, just for a change of scene. Buying a house or a flat may be on your mind and is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner with lovers promises to cement romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone is likely to suggest the right path to follow on the academic front. This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. The argumentative nature of a workplace colleague may get you upset. Things not going your way at home may become hard to digest and cause unnecessary tension. Financially, you will manage to increase your earning by investing wisely.

Love Focus: A tiff with a lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You may find yourself at the wrong place, at a wrong time for a senior to vent his or her anger on you. A golden opportunity is likely to be missed on the business front. Those with less qualification will be able to make it up with their gift of the gab. Someone is likely to pull at your heartstrings. Choosing healthy alternatives is the need of the hour.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A celebration is likely to be organized soon. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and make others look up to you as their leader. Wise investments promise to keep your coffers brimming. Family is likely to support your ideas and give you all the encouragement. A short vacation is likely to prove most exciting and fun-filled.

Love Focus: Much excitement is in store for you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. A new diet will begin to show positive results in your quest for getting back in shape. You may spoil your chances of excelling by ignoring someone’s guidance. There may be a difference of opinion with family member over an important matter. Travel plans may be drawn up. Contributing for a cause will raise your stature on the social front.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front will bring you into the inner circle with your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Approaching someone for a favor is the best course to take. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by subordinates. This is certainly the day when you will achieve your fondest dreams on the career front. A business deal may not turn out the way you expected. An estranged family member may keep you mentally tensed.

Love Focus: A romantic situation may develop at work and make working more enjoyable

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may have to remain in the right frame of mind to tackle a sensitive matter. This is not the time to incur any heavy expenditure as it may become difficult for you to cover up this amount. You may go in for an important project at work today. A much-anticipated journey may keep you in an excited state. Spending quality time with lover is foreseen.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love is indicated and promises much excitement.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal. Jewelers or those dealing in gold and precious stones can find the day profitable. Professionally, you will be capable of tackling the most difficult tasks. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Someone is likely to take pains to bring you into the limelight at work or on the social front.

Love Focus: Today, you may remain occupied with romantic thoughts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Praise is in store for your excellent performance on the professional front. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. An initiative taken on the family front is likely to be appreciated by all. You are health conscious and like to take good care of yourself. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out-of-town friend or relation. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. A party can get you into high spirits and prove highly entertaining.

Love Focus: Love life promises much excitement, so enjoy it to the hilt

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good will power in sticking to the exercise regime will help you in coming back in shape. A business meeting proves successful and promise to open avenues for some lucrative opportunities. You will feel most secure in your comfort zone at work. Today is the day to do things together with the family, so plan out something interesting. Exciting time is in store for those out on vacation. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some. On the academic front, you will remain satisfied with your performance.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Stability in life is the need of the hour, whether it is personal or professional life. Travel bug may bite and take you out on a short journey. Construction may begin for an addition to your existing house. Keep your mood swings under control as they threaten to spoil the work atmosphere. Family appears most responsive to your needs. This is the right time to start doing something physical.

Love Focus: You may find much fulfillment in your love life, as partner seems more than eager to please you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Bank balance remains healthy, as you become judicious in your spending. Some of you may get serious about coming back in shape. You generally enjoy what you do and the job you are presently pursuing is giving you total enjoyment. Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. Your love for travel can translate into a leisure trip today. You are likely to maintain your strong presence on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

