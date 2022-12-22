Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries may have a good day today. Good thoughts may abound. As you try something new, your loved ones may be your rock of support. Love can bring emotional fulfilment. It's a good time to start a business, and explore new opportunities. But today, rivals may cause you distress. Keep an eye out for their signs of trouble. People may look to you for advice, and your popularity may grow. You can expect a resolution to a property dispute soon in court. Today may benefit Aries business travelers. Students need a schedule to help them study. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: The couple's relationship can grow deeper. Chance meetings are best for singles looking for a partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Inner fortitude can help you complete your task or project. Your superiors and juniors will back you up at work. Steady income growth may help you pay down debt faster. You may meet a powerful person who can help your company or organization during your travels. Seniors or family patriarchs may change careers or retire and may need your help. Respect all your connections. Some of your worries can be unfounded. Mediate to calm your mind. Your spiritual and religious curiosity is likely to grow. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Singles can expect good matrimonial proposals.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, Geminis may need time to gather their thoughts and get to work. Money may cause problems for some. Gemini business owners shouldn't act before doing research because it could cost them time, effort and money. Past health issues may resurface and cause stress. Make sure your elders are healthy and spend time with them. Some of you may be inspired to start a new project by yourself. Friends and acquaintances may want to spend time with you. Read Gemni Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Avoid habits and behaviour that could harm your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your plans may move faster if you have a clarity in your mind. Today is the day when your hard work can pay off and earn you recognition. It's normal to worry about things you can't change but avoid living in that cloud. You'll be fine soon. The business may improve for those strategically moving forward. New capital gains are seen for some. You got to be cautious at home. Maintain restraint around elders. If students can focus, they may have a good run. Your trip could be one of the most relaxing and enjoyable times of your life if you plan it well. You can renew a commercial or residential lease. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Even committed partnerships can have ups and downs. Avoid being too critical of your spouse after marriage.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

New business partnerships can be lucrative. Profits may stay high. Students may struggle to focus and concentrate. So, they should consult instructors and mentors. Peers may like you more. Those who need temporary housing shouldn't have trouble. Some of you may face unexpected problems. Your mood may suffer without reason, leading to coworker conflicts. Some of you may have impaired judgement and decision-making due to emotional and mental stress. Don't rush major life changes. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: You may try new things on the romantic front. Long drives or candlelit dinners under the stars can boost romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today may be good day for business folks. You can make detailed plans for the future with your company partners. Your closest friends may back your plans. This may make you feel better. It may help you focus on what's important. Visiting grandparents or other relatives may be rewarding. Their advice may help you. Your morning spirituality may set the tone for the rest of the day. Short trips can pay off if you put in the effort. Some Virgos may benefit from property deals. Choosing wisely requires deliberation. Lastly, if you're unsure of your preferences, seek professional help. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: The romantic connection of a Virgo native is likely to continue being fruitful and enjoyable. Marital bliss could increase.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may be able to solve problems thanks to your ingenuity and wit. Give your personal and professional lives equal time. Your career may be successful, and you may even outperform others. Being frugal today may help you spend more than planned. Your tendency to prioritize yourself during this time may cause arguments at home. It's a good time for students, especially if you're preparing for an entrance exam. Make sure you do not rush in to things – else everything appears to be in order otherwise. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Your romantic lives could benefit from a little harmony and balance. Your partner may remain supportive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Finishing overdue tasks would refresh your minds. You can expect to benefit in all areas of your life, especially financially. You may encounter opportunities to advance in your career as well. Disputes at home may arise over minor issues. Never start an argument. Scorpions may profit from buying or selling real estate or another asset. Some of you may gain respect from peers. Avoid wasting time on a short journey. Scorpio students may fare well. Having time to yourself today can be therapeutic. Use your good health to create something creative. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Today may be the day you meet your soulmate. Be yourself to achieve success.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives may focus on getting things done and making progress today. You may feel a surge of mental energy as long-overdue tasks are completed. Good things are likely to happen today in your personal and family life. Additionally, avoid making rash purchases. Your social standing is likely to get a boost. Engaging yourself with a noble or a social cause may bring you calm. Avoid legal battles over family property as much as possible. To the best of your ability, seek a mutually agreeable resolution. Sagittarius students may have fewer educational problems. . Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love focus: As long as you prioritize your partner, you'll have a happy relationship. Singles may have an exciting day ahead.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn's growing confidence opens their minds to new ideas. You may get promoted or recognized for your work. You may have a smooth social life. Some of you can reconnect with distant relatives. Your older siblings may support a decision you must make. A lottery win or a large sum of money can come through for some. You may not be in a mood to travel yet may have to. Students may have trouble understanding some concepts. Those looking for a home or land may find some good deals. If you want to improve your looks, do it today. A new haircut or wardrobe will make you feel reinvigorated. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Couples are likely to have a good time with each other today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius natives can be creative today. Your artistic skills may shine in the projects you take on, attracting the attention of your peers. You may work harder for success. Your seniors might recognise your work. Your financial situation is likely good because you have multiple sources of income. Your real estate investment may pay off. If you can't follow through, don't commit. You'll have more time for your loved ones. Some of you would be open to planning a trip with your kids to strengthen your relationships. Aquarius students may need tutors' assistance. The extra office work may raise stress levels for some. Make sure your rest well to recuperate. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: Don't be frustrated with your partner. This could cause emotional rifts. Bridge the gap with the best possibilities.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Career success awaits those who take charge. Personal finances may remain steady. It's vital to monitor spending. You are likely to spend more time with loved ones. You can learn from their experience. Now is an excellent time to start a real estate deal. Your rivals will keep trying to harm your reputation, so stay alert. Low confidence may affect some of you. Your unnecessary worries may make you anxious. Try to relax; life may soon return to normal. Chronic illness patients may get better. However, don't overdo workouts and planned physical activities. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for December 22 2022

Love Focus: For single Pisces, now is a great time to make friends for a lifetime. It may increase zest for life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

