Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone eligible in the family is likely to find a suitable match. Long distance travel can prove fatiguing. A property is likely to come into your name. Students are likely to excel and some can even hope for scholarships. Registering a new car is possible for some. Your achievements on the work front are likely to make you everyone’s favourite. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. A side business may become a cash cow.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright for some.

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated. Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Finding a client for selling a property may not be as easy as it seems. Family remains supportive and provides encouragement to those aiming for academic excellence. Financially, you may remain a bit tight, but will be able to manage your responsibilities well. Entrepreneurs and retailers may find the day promising. A positive outlook will sweep minor ailments aside.

Love Focus: Cooling off with lover at your favourite joint is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Accompanying someone interesting on a trip will prove most enjoyable. Some of you may be in the process of paying the last instalments of a property you have booked. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the day favourable. Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box on the professional front. A permanent cure is likely to be found for an old ailment. Avoid neglecting someone’s concerns on the family front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those planning a vacation can expect a fabulous time with their dear ones. Possession of a property may come into your hands. Some of you can get lucky and get selected by campus recruiters. Happiness is in store for those who shed hatred and partisanship harboured against certain individuals. Your efforts to boost your finances will succeed. Gains are foreseen for those in the legal profession. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Family life cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment.

Love Focus: This is not the right time to pop the question to lover.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family gathering is on the cards and promises much enjoyment. Setting out on a planned vacation is on the cards and will take you to some exotic places. Some of you may plan to buy property. A friend’s support will be a big boost for those preparing for an examination or project. Checks and balances will keep the financial front strong. Professionally, you may find yourself on the top of the world. You can say goodbye to a health problem bugging you for long.

Love Focus: Differences can spoil a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Getting invited for a leisure trip is possible and will be lots of fun. A property matter will be resolved amicably. A scholarship or monetary compensation can be expected by some on the academic front. Someone can hurt you with his or her insensitive comments on the social front. Money put in investments will help save tax. Distractions may not allow you to give your hundred percent at work. Those ailing can expect a rapid recovery. Enjoying a family get together is possible.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and push you into a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. Future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. Doing a good turn to someone is likely to boost your image on the social front. You are likely to earn well without much efforts. Things move smoothly at work, as you go about your job quickly and efficiently. A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Your love for travel promises to take you on a short vacation.

Love Focus: Proximity to an opposite number can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Salmon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Overseas travel may be on your mind for something important. Formalities get completed to make you a proud owner of property. Success is foretold for students appearing in a competition. Something very exciting is likely to happen on the social front. You are likely to derive much pleasure in proving that you are better off than others on the work front. Your health consciousness will keep you physically fit. Depleting coffers may become a source of worry and tension for some. Doing something together with the family promises much fun today.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will be well received by partner, so expect a passionate evening!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may become part of an official contingent for overseas travel, so get set for an enjoyable time! An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse. Someone’s help on the academic front will prove a godsend. You will have enough to allow family members to splurge. Your spirits are likely to be raised, as an ongoing project turns profitable. Exercising strict control over what you consume promises good health. Your help to someone in the family will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Flip-flop on the romantic front regarding something important is best avoided.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A trip out of town is likely to prove fruitful in more ways than one. Positive developments in acquiring property are indicated. Thumping success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams. You will do well to limit your expenses on the financial front. Some favourable developments are likely on the professional front. A health initiative taken by you is likely to prove magical in coming back in shape. A family member can be at his or her annoying best and make you see red.

Love Focus: Company of lover will prove immensely joyful.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family reunion is on the cards and will afford a chance to meet people you have not met for long. If you are travelling on a vacation, expect the journey to be interesting. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest. You perform commendably well in a competitive situation. Money will not be a problem, as it simply flows in! Becoming popular amongst people you work with is possible. Hectic schedule may make you neglect health, so guard against it.

Love Focus: You may not succeed in impressing an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A decision on the spur of the moment to go on a trip will prove most exciting and adventurous. Property being offered at a bargain price is likely to get you interested enough to complete the preliminaries. Students will be able to crack the exams they had been preparing for. Improvement in financial situation will encourage you to think big. Your inquisitiveness of what is happening to whom, promises to keep you gainfully employed! Those suffering from ailments are likely to show quick recovery. It will be important to play your cards well on the family front to have your way.

Love Focus: Your longing for love will help you find a way to your lover’s heart!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter