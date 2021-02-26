Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. Those vacationing can face difficulty in finding a nice accommodation. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed satisfactorily. Situation on the financial front is set to ease. Don’t take any issue lightly at work, as your performance may be under scrutiny. Health wise you are likely to feel on the top of the world.

Love Focus: Your way with words will help improve lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Stars for overseas travel look bright for some. Acquiring a new house or shop is likely for some. Help from unexpected quarter is likely on the academic front. An enjoyable time is foreseen in your social circle. Good returns from investments are foreseen. Arrears due to you are likely to be received. Change in lifestyle is likely to benefit health as you get rid of bad habits. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your upbeat mood is likely to rub off on other family members and even make those feeling down, cheerful! Travelling brings you luck today, especially if you are looking for greener pastures. Assets grow as you become financially stronger. Someone’s help on the academic front will get you out of a tight corner. Tensions prevailing in your life are likely to disappear. Healthy bank balance will keep you in an upbeat mood. Professionally, you are bound to do well. Financially, you may spend more than you earn. Excellent opportunities present themselves on the professional front.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family get together can find you in your element. Mixing business with pleasure will make the outing worthwhile. You will be able to buy property that you had been wanting for long. You are likely to turn the situation to your advantage on the academic front. As your professional skills improve, your clientele is likely to increase. Financially, you are set to gain, mainly from previous investments. Not keeping regular in your routine can tell on your health.

Love Focus: Chances of getting on the wrong side of lover are likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Much excitement awaits you on a soon-to-materialize leisure trip. Money comes to you from various sources and keep the coffers brimming. You are likely to remain in the pink of health through your own efforts. You have ideas, but may feel reluctant to try them, lest they add to your workload on the professional front!

Love Focus: You can find interest awakening within you for someone you are close to.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. You will need to be extra careful while driving or using the road. An issue regarding property may be taken up by you once again in the right earnest. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed satisfactorily Boost in earning will find you much more comfortable than before. You will manage to manoeuvre yourself on the right side of people who matter on the professional front. Some health products will prove good for your system and help you come back in shape.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails as you accompany lover for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with friends will be fun today. There is a fair chance of a flat or a plot getting allotted to you. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress. Your unwanted advice runs the risk of being rejected outright. You can be gifted money today. Job seekers may find the day fruitful. Health is set to improve for those feeling lethargic and weak. Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in buoyant mood.

Love Focus: You can find partner most understanding.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An assignment undertaken by you on the academic front is likely to be much appreciated. Financially, you remain on a safe wicket. Business expansion is foreseen and may make you a big player. Health conscious may push hard to attain perfect fitness. An incident on the domestic front can affect your peace of mind. Travelling someplace exclusive will help you unwind. Don’t be hasty in property matters, as things are not as simple as they seem.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover will be a thoughtful investment on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A get together on the family front is likely to be organized. Those travelling by road are likely to make good time. Avoid taking any major decisions on the property front today. Good progress is likely to be made on the academic front, but you will have to keep at it. Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Your clout at work is set to rise, as you go full steam ahead. An old ailment is likely to be got rid of for good.

Love Focus: A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you. Good tidings of your well wishers will keep you going on the professional front. Someone’s timely advice is likely to help you keep good health. Spouse will clear the air regarding a misunderstanding on the family front. Rash driving should be avoided at all costs today.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family will be supporting and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Ride to office will be smooth. Real estate dealers are likely to have a field day. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to meet with thumping success. A chance meeting with someone you admire will leave you with fond memories. Financial stability can tempt you for some risky investments, but no loss is foreseen. Your decisions on the work front will be bang on target. An exercise regimen adopted by you is likely to give encouraging results on the health front.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is an excellent time to catch up on things that you were lagging behind in on the academic front. Those feeling under the weather will find their health improving. You will feel financially secure as you tap some new avenues of earning. Good performance will keep you going on the professional front. A visit to relatives will make you relive the exciting days of yore! Travelling with someone you like is likely to give you a high. Your clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to prove great assets in all your endeavours.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can be in for a disappointment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

