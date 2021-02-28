Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Brimming coffers will motivate you to invest in new ventures. You may feel provide the perfect example of efficiency at work and receive praise. Health problems are likely to become a thing of the past through a new line of treatment. You can be saddled with a distasteful task at home. Visiting a tourist destination on a vacation is possible. Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those legally involved in a property dispute may find things turning favourable for them. Freedom from health problems is certain for those who are taking treatment. On the academic front, you are likely to have an edge over others. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Some other unscheduled tasks can delay an important assignment at work. Support and encouragement can be expected from the family at every step. A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic!

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An excellent opportunity awaits those who are planning to embark on something new on the professional front. Good health is yours for the asking, as you become increasingly health conscious. Tempers may flare on the domestic front over issues. You can join your friends or family in undertaking a trip to a holiday destination. You will be able to amicably resolve a property matter with other contenders in the fray. Academically you are likely to excel. Money invested in the past promises to bring good returns.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is a good time for organising a party or function at home. Travel bug may bite some and make them set off on a vacation. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favour. Excellent performance on the academic front will help further your aim of achieving the ultimate goal. Repayment of a loan taken for property is not likely to pose any problems. Changes on the professional front may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those undertaking a journey are likely to make good time. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. A competitive environment on the academic front will get the best out of you. Financially, you will be able to maintain stability. A promotion is in the pipeline for those in a government job. Dicey weather can affect health adversely. Parents are likely to give you a free hand in something you wanted to do all by yourself.

Love Focus: Your love life may hit a rough patch and it will be up to you to set it right.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you may plan to renovate or give a facelift to your house. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Papers pertaining to a property may be handed over to you today. You will have enough money to translate your ideas into action. The day is favourable for the retired looking for suitable placement. Adopting some new fitness techniques and trying out herbal alternatives may work wonders for your health.

Love Focus: Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra (September 24-October 23): An excellent tourist destination is likely to give you immense joy. A property dispute can pit you against your very own. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will prove most beneficial. Participating in an event is likely to boost your self-esteem. Some of you can limit your travel just to save on money. This is a good time to venture into something new. A healthy option chosen by you promises to lead you to perfect fitness. Someone on the family front can annoy you by being over-indulgent.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will succeed in getting rid of someone who is trying to sideline you on the home front. A sight seeing trip is likely to rejuvenate you. Those thinking of taking up a franchise may find the step lucrative. You will succeed in tying up all the loose ends on the academic front. Some of you can begin surveying the real estate market for a good bargain. Freshers are likely to hear of a lucrative job opportunity. Those feeling a bit under the weather on the health front will find marked improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Mutual interests and similar thinking can get you romantically involved with someone you had just met.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Property may come to you by way of inheritance. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front. You will succeed in steadying your financial front. Getting bogged down in work may leave little time for leisure. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. Homemakers may receive praise for their efforts on the home front. Chance to travel overseas is possible.

Love Focus: Those hoping to join in holy matrimony will manage to find ideal life partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An event coming up on the home front will keep you happily engaged. Setting out on a trip is possible for some. A decision regarding property will turn out to be in your favour. Someone’s help will prove a boon on the academic front. Some worries on the professional front regarding a task is set to disappear, as help comes from a most unexpected quarter. Bad financial planning can make you leave out something important, so be deliberate.

Love Focus: Strengthening an existing relationship should be your priority now.

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): . A function at home is likely to keep you busy and entertained. Don’t compel anyone to accompany you, as your journey can get spoiled. Taking possession of a flat is likely for some. Academically, you are set to rise and shine. You are financially secure, but will need to save some more. This is the perfect time to strike when the iron is hot on the professional front and come out the winner. You can find a drastic improvement in your health just by starting a fitness regimen

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples will find ways to enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to be pleased with the results of the fitness regimen that you had adopted. Someone in the family can ask for your advice on something important. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Praise on the academic front will do your self-esteem a whale of a good. Previous investments will start giving good returns. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind for accomplishing something big on the professional or academic front today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter