Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may feel happy and content as your parents may be more understanding and supportive. You have good financial condition and you may invest in a new venture. You may have a suitable plan of action and a solid idea to tackle a complicated situation at work. Health-wise, this is a moderate day. You can maintain peace of mind by avoiding sweating over small stuff. You may feel energetic and positive today, so try to use this positivity to do something constructive. Read more

Love Focus: Bad mood or mood swings may ruin the romantic evening plans, so do not expect much from it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may splurge on the latest gadget today and treat yourself with a new outfit, gourmet meal, spa or body massage. A property dispute may turn out ugly and ruin the peace of your mind. A younger member of the family may act a bit aggressive. Your ideas may work in getting new projects or business deals. You may spend your day reading newspapers, magazines or books. Some may try to relax mind and enjoy the day. You may try to be around positive and helpful people and it may make you more positive towards life. Read more

Love Focus: Special warmth and love are in the air for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may plan to buy something expensive to make your loved ones happy. Family members may plan something special for you to celebrate your professional or academic achievements. Your diplomatic skills and creative ideas may get you a reward or application on the professional front. You may enjoy good health and go on trips with friends. You may get a profitable property deal.You may also plan to pamper yourself by going on a trip, watching movie, enjoying spa and body massage. Read more

Love Focus: You may miss your ex and try to get her or him back in your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may have a brimming bank balance, so you can splurge on something expensive but important to you. Those who have been seeking satisfaction and happiness on the family front, they may be lucky today. You may try something different at work and share new ideas with colleagues. This is a moderate day on the health front, some may crave for serenity and peace and plan trips to spiritual places. Some issues may crop up and disturb your personal life, so take care of it. Things may be a bit tricky, but you are capable of dealing with it. Read more

Love Focus: You may face some relationship issues and find it hard to deal with the situation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a moderate day on the domestic front, you should avoid being part of any sort of family drama. Brokers and artists may have a lucky day and get chance to meet prospective clients. This is a suitable time to add capital to your business and expand it globally. You may feel energetic as you have been focusing on your personal and professional growth. You may spend your time in exploring property market to find out the desired property options. More focus is needed to achieve academic goals. Read more

Love Focus: It's a good idea to express your feelings and tell your partner how you feel about the relationship.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some new business deals or investment ideas may confuse you; it is a good idea to seek financial advice from experts. Parents may think about your marriage and bring suitable proposal for you. You may meet a group of career-oriented people that may help you choose suitable career path. A senior at work may play an important role in your professional life. Second half may drain all your energy and make you feel a bit sick. This may be a quite hectic day or you may have to travel. Read more

Love Focus: If you are planning to go out on a date or watch a romantic movie, you should skip or postpone it.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may have stable financial condition and cash may flow in from various income sources. You may need to do something to sort out a family dispute. Your Lucky stars may allow you to take challenging and difficult task in your hand and complete it on time. You may also think about playing piano or guitar or indulge in fun activities. Some may enjoy good health and use energy in doing something creative or trying things you love the most. A property deal may turn out favourable in near future. Read more

Love Focus: Someone may be affectionate, attracted and flirtatious towards you on the love front, so try to read the signals and grab the opportunity to find someone for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have good financial condition and now you just need to learn ways to boost your income and savings. This is a good day on the home front and you may focus on nurturing your personal relationships. You should change your modus operandi in order to complete projects on time. Motivation may come your way and you may slip into meditative state. Some may also plan to start a new venture or donate money to poor and needy. Read more

Love Focus: Those who are singles or seeking for suitable marriage proposals, they may be lucky today and get good news.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have good financial condition, so you may plan to indulge in luxurious that you can afford. You are going to enjoy a relaxing and cheerful aura at home and help parents in arranging a get together. Your good analysis skills may make you capable of unlocking the secret of completing a challenging task on the professional front. Avoid planning about taking an adventurous trip at this point of time. You may think about buying some expensive clothing and grooming yourself. Read more

Love Focus: You may indulge in fun and romantic activities today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You have good financial condition and now you know how to invest in promising deals. Someone in the family may be stubborn or a bit demanding and it may taste your patience. Some may plan to hone their skills or learn foreign languages. Healthwise, this is an excellent day and you may feel more confident and stronger than ever. Some new challenges may impact your speed on the work front. Read more

Love Focus: This is an awesome day on the love front and you may get chance to try something new with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone may seek your guidance in choosing a career path or a professional course. You may be in the mood to boost your savings and balance your budget. You may feel a surge of energy and you may use it in having fun. A family trip may make you feel happy and content. Nothing can stop you from having a great fun today, so make plans for the evening. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. Read more

Love Focus: This is also an excellent day on the love front and you may focus on your emotions today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some positive developments are foreseen on the financial front. This is also a good day on the family front and you may try to run many errands today. Though, this is a favourable day, but you may not get expected results on professional front. You may also plan a trip with friends or invite guests to make the most of this positive day. It is a good idea to get ideas or suggestions from experienced person, so that you can invest your hard-earned money in a profitable deal. Read more

Love Focus: Your partner may appreciate you for your incredible skills.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)