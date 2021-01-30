Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Plans to travel to a tourist spot are likely to materialize. Attending a social function seems difficult due to circumstances beyond your control. Wealth and riches are likely and promise total financial security. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Your success in impressing lover will get you all excited and prompt you to plan things ahead.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is a good day for those planning a new venture. A loan applied for is likely to come in your name. Some contentious family issues may need to be sorted out amicably. Socially, you can expect friends to mill around you today. An opportunity to return the favours to someone who had been helpful in the past may present itself. Those undertaking a long journey need to be extra careful about their belongings.

Love Focus: Something may begin to brew between you and someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Prospects of marriage of the eligible in the family are set to brighten. Catching someone's eye cannot be ruled out. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market. Returns from the previous investments are likely to enhance your bank balance. Health issues will be dealt with satisfactorily. Professional front can give you stress and keep you mentally unsettled. Some delays are foreseen in a long journey, but on the whole it will be comfortable.

Love Focus: Tying the knot with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. You may invite someone over for an outing together. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front. When you desire something you generally achieve it and you are not deterred by the effort involved. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. It is best not to interfere in someone's personal life.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel loved and wanted, as lover turns sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your practicality that even makes complicated things look simple will be in evidence today at work. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. You will manage to remain in top physical condition. This is the time when you should start thinking about organising something important. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you will need to bring lover to your wavelength for enjoying it to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and enjoy good health all throughout. Domestic front will be serene and peaceful. A short vacation just to let your hair down is on the anvil. You will have enough to splurge and enjoy your heart out. Growing financially strong is indicated, but efforts will have to be made. A celebration is in the offing and will give you an opportunity for some excitement today!

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to draw you closer to someone on the romantic front, so expect an exciting phase to begin!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is an excellent time to take on as many assignments as possible, simply to hone your skill. Tapping into the resources of others will ease the job for you on the academic front. This is a good time to go in for an investment that promises to turn lucrative and bring in good money. Health-wise you remain fine, but still need to take preventive care. A child or a family member may need your help and support. You may face problems while travelling today, so be adequately prepared.

Love Focus: Your over-insistence on something can put off lover.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field. Eligible are likely to find a suitable mate. Moneywise there seems to be no worries. Health remains good. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. A trip will help realise your dream. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): The day seems good on the domestic front as family will be at its best behaviour in trying to please you! Cater for the weather, if you are planning a long journey. An added source of income is likely to get you rid of financial worries. A balanced diet and regular physical workout will keep you in fine fettle. This is a good day to ask the boss for a favour. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Love and care are likely to be showered upon you by someone close.

Love Focus: Let romance not take priority over other important work.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Financially, your position remains sound and opportunities to earn materialise. This is the day when you will achieve the unachievable! Now the onus of bringing partner in mood is entirely yours! Going out for a function or a party cannot be ruled out for some. Road users need to be careful. This is the day to get even with someone, but do so with finesse!

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): On the financial front, a new source of income is likely to be tapped soon that may get your coffers brimming. You will manage to resume your exercise routine to come back in shape. An initiative taken at the right time is likely to save you a lot of hassle on the professional front. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony. Plans to visit a tourist destination may be put into effect now. A timely advice is likely to save you a lot of time and running about.

Love Focus: Common interests and matching ideology may bring you close to an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

