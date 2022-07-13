Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. An excellent professional opportunity can be missed by some. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Relations are likely to sour with someone in the family. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. On the professional front nothing seems to go right, so keep all important decisions pending. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Postponing some important task or decision will be a step in the right direction. You can irritate spouse by being mentally someplace else! Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good earning opportunities can come your way. A dip in performance at work is likely to be noticed by higher ups. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. A contentious family issue will be amicably resolved. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Support of a well wisher at work will help you in charting the corporate seas with ease. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Good planning and wise budgeting is likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Good day for disposing of property.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today. Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Visiting an ailing relation is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern. Some of you can get worried over a domestic issue. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will succeed in countering politics on the professional front that is working against you. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will help boost your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match is likely to be found for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not be at your chirpy best today due to your busy commitments. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Efforts may be required to create a relaxed atmosphere at home. A favourable situation is likely to develop on the academic front and will make you realise your dream. Someone is likely to get attracted to you and can even extend a hand of friendship.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Someone can take you for a ride on the monetary front. A proposal for a joint venture looks promising and can prove a turning point in your business. A change of scene will be good for health. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Going for a spin with friends will be exciting.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. A new employee will meet all your expectations and take most of the workload off your shoulders. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Some positive changes at workplace are foreseen. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. You will be able to infuse harmony on the domestic front. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. A healthy competitive spirit will prove indispensable for faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front will be a step towards rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

