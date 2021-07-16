Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers may have their hands full in doing up the house. A change of scene is likely for those planning a vacation. Matting friends will prove rejuvenating. Your hard work in your chosen field is likely to be most fruitful.

Those on the saving mode are likely to build up a good bank balance. You may need someone’s guidance on the academic front, so don’t hesitate. Some major changes are foreseen on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

There is much to do on the home front, but you may not be in the mood for it. A vacation may be planned for someplace you have never been before. Your own efforts on the academic front will make things work for you. Boosting of finances is indicated and is likely to make you financially stronger. Skilful handling of a workplace situation will get you a pat on the back. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts

Love Focus: Lover may complaint of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A superstitious mumbo-jumbo can get the better of you. You can resent the presence of a family elder. Take up meditation or yoga for achieving a fit body and mind. Financially, things will stabilise and new opportunities for earning may come your way. Plans for a vacation may have to be revised! All will not be hunky-dory on the professional front. You can be upstaged at work by a close rival.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Someone is likely to rope you in for organising an event, because you can give a touch of class to it. Spending time with neighbours will while away the lonely hours for the elders. Don’t put off for tomorrow, what can be done today. You may be made to do extra hours at work, but will get to learn a lot. You will bounce back to your old chirpy self today. Your bubbly nature is likely to attract people like moth to flame.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming into budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam. Someone may help you regain your position on the social front. You can feel it in your bones that something positive is going to happen. A slow and steady approach will help you in taking firm control of the present.

Love Focus: Plans may be afoot for a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies will become a source of pride. Good financial management is likely to benefit. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. Your performance on the academic front will prove most satisfactory. You will find things moving your way on the professional front. Once you make up your mind, you have to have your way. You go from strength to strength on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will keep partner’s romantic interest alive through your flirty ways!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. Health is likely to improve. Don’t trust even your close ones in property matters, use your own judgement. Time to impress others has arrived! Benefits accrue through networking. Good contacts will translate into new opportunities on the professional front. You will manage to remain motivated to undertake a difficult job and ensure its successful completion.

Love Focus: Budding romance may find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may not be in the mood to take up any additional responsibility on the home front. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Whatever you had desired in academics promise to start materialising now.

You are likely to take the right course of action in a contentious issue. Don’t feel left out by what is taking place all around you on the social front, but go out and participate.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your self-centredness can cause you immense misery. Negative thoughts may lead to anxiety, so try to keep a happy demeanour. Financial constraints that you were feeling of late are set to disappear. Your performance on a specific task is likely to come up for praise by those who matter. There is a good chance of seizing an opportunity on the academic front.

Love Focus: Space is what you may require today, so avoid lover in a tactful way!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated. Someone in your extended family harbours may not share good thoughts about you, so remain careful. Those operating from the residence are likely to shift to some prime location. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You are likely to remain positive today, because things remain favourable for you both in personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Coming closer to the ones you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Happy times are foreseen at work as you tackle your job efficiently. Listen to partner today to get proper guidance on an issue. This is a good day for buying or selling property. Time is favourable for earning, so put your best foot forward. Money may no longer be a problem. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group, so expect to be invited for a party or function.

Love Focus: Things may not be easy for those trying to catch someone’s eye.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may have to instill a sense on monetary value in a youngster. Travel arrangements may be on your mind today. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Good transaction is foreseen in a deal for businesspersons. An active lifestyle will help you enjoy excellent health. Someone may go back on his or her promise of returning your money today, which may leave you high and dry.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus