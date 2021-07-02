Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Improvement in academic performance will be of immediate concern. Despite pressing commitments, you will be able to remain regular in your exercise routine. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures.

Something planned meticulously on the professional front will require continuous supervision to succeed. Someone may seek your help on the domestic front, so be available. Youngsters are likely to enjoy an excursion.

Love Focus: Sharing togetherness with partner is on the cards on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Timely submission of an assignment may save you from an embarrassing situation. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. Financially, you may remain a bit tight, but will be able to manage your finances well. For some, getting leave may be a problem. A piece of delightful news will bring happiness on the family front. A pilgrimage or a historical tour may be undertaken by some. Some of you may plan to shift residence by acquiring additional property.

Love Focus: Lover may get overwhelmed by a surprise that you gave, so expect to be pampered in a special way!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today. A disputed property can take a legal turn. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination. Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition. Efforts may be required to become financially secure, as some expenditure or the other will keep occurring. You will be able to take positive strides in getting something done on the professional front. Your desire for organizing a family gathering may not get an encouraging response from your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Expect a blissful existence on the romantic front, as sweetheart showers love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You can’t afford to get lavish at this point in time. You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude.

Someone close will help you in sorting things out on the domestic front. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short vacation. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed and get you the ownership.

Love Focus: You may feel slighted by the indifference shown by someone you secretly adore.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Unexpected expenses threaten to upset the budget, so remain careful. Getting a chance to meet an important client is likely to propel your business forward. Spouse can surprise you by sharing your responsibilities! A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you had met just a few times is a distinct possibility.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned. Being negligent on the health front is indicated and you must do something about it. Financial troubles will soon be over. Decisions taken at work will be bang on target and help you move ahead. Changes effected on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood. Good physical fitness will allow you to enjoy an adventurous outing. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough

Love Focus: Those involved in a romantic relationship on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Health foods and power drinks will help retain your energy on the health front. Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. Keep a check on what you speak at work, as it can have some negative repercussions for you. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. You can be talked into a journey which you may not particularly enjoy.

Love Focus: Lover is in mood for something special, so read the signs!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. A journey proves profitable. Real estate agents may not be able to make the kind of commission that they had hoped for in a property transaction.

You may find your interest waning on the academic front due to something that you are unable to understand. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front. Set your financial front in order by taking expert advice. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect. You will have enough to loan money to someone close. Someone’s advice will help you in making correct decisions on the professional front. Getting tied up at work is foretold today, so keep some time off for spending with the family. Doors to new opportunities will be opened by travelling extensively. Academic aspirations come within your grasp, so go ahead and seize them.

Love Focus: Getting entangled in a romantic affair during a vacation is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good preparation for a tough competition promises great success. A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic. Checks and balances will keep the financial front strong. Appreciation for your part in an ongoing project is possible on the professional front. Some adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel. Property issues will be settled in your favor.





Love Focus: Plans for an evening out with lover may have to be rescheduled due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to earn well without much efforts. Your eye for detail will not let you miss even minor mistakes at work. An old friend will refresh fond memories of yesteryears. Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor. No problems are foreseen on the health front.

Love Focus: Romance may remain at the top of your mind today and help to find your ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Excellent showing on the academic front will help you in realizing your dream. You may choose a healthy option for fitness. Financially, things look good for you. At work, others may want to emulate your good example. Some contentious family issues will be resolved to the satisfaction of all.

Traffic rules are not meant to be broken, remember that! A positive feedback on property may help make up your mind.

Love Focus: A better understanding with partner will help in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus