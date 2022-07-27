Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. You can be nominated to an important post in your official capacity. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten you bank balance. Getting pulled up for a task at work is possible. Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. A property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: There are times when you want the clock to stop on the romantic front, today may be that day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial front is set to become strong for some investors. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Your inaction on the family front may be resented. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by surprise gift or a party

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You can be commended for good financial management in running the house. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Friends will be loving and supporting, and will readily do your bidding.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will be able to finance a project on your own. Successfully crossing all hurdles in getting what you want at work is foretold. An ailment may recur due to your negligence on the health front. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Chances of getting into a tiff with beloved cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your talents are likely to attract a lot of offers and get you financially on the upswing. A chance to become part of a prestigious organization is on the horizon for some. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front and will help you unwind. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not succeed, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money coming your way will keep you in high spirits. Your good work will earn you a prestigious assignment on the professional front. Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may fascinate you and lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. This is the right time on the career front to strike, when the iron is hot. A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Lover will help you in coming out of your shell and enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. Some delay is foreseen in completing an important task at work. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. Someone may delight you by inviting you on a trip. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: A new love interest promises to make the days ahead exciting!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can be tempted to waste money on things that you don’t exactly need. An official trip materializes and opens the doors for newer opportunities. You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. Monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Some of you will get the opportunity to enhance your workplace skills. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled.

Love Focus: Smooth sailing is foretold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A stable financial front will make some think of starting something new. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. You are likely to become conscious of your health and become more regular in daily exercise routine. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. You can be left stranded somewhere without any mode of conveyance. Some of you may be on the verge of finalizing a property.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

