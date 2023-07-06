Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 06, 2022

Opportunity you had been waiting for is set to arrive soon, so get ready to seize it. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. You may not be able to impress superiors by your performance on the professional front. Consider money loaned to someone as lost, as chances of its being returned look bleak. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Someone who had charmed you previously on the romantic front may take the next step.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your popularity on the work front continues to rise, as you make all the right moves. A positive change in your life may appear. Efforts to get established on the social front will not be too difficult. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Your personal outlook remains positive.

Love Focus: Love life remains most fulfilling, as the lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to excel on the professional front. Someone’s help on the academic front will get you out of a tight corner. Those who admire you are likely to bring you into the social limelight. You are likely to have fun with friends roaming the malls. Good advice on health will lead you to perfect fitness. Prospects on the financial front improve. Meeting someone special is possible.

Love Focus: Enjoying your time on the romantic front is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Adopting a healthy lifestyle may enter your list of priorities and will help keep you fit. Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get- together at home. Spouse may make efforts to resurrect a flagging love life, so be supportive. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Decision taken concerning property will be favourable. Do not get carried away by what others say at work, take your own call.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to be good to those around, if you want your popularity to remain intact on the social front. A competitive situation may arise on the academic front. Efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded. Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. You are likely to make all out efforts to gain total fitness. Not everything needs to be told to the family, so think and speak to avoid misunderstandings.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those eligible are likely to come into notice on the social front. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. A good companion promises to make a long journey interesting.

Love Focus: Someone's closeness with you may lead to budding romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Regular workouts will help keep you trim and energetic. You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. An important project or assignment executed well is likely to add to your grades. Positive nature of someone close will keep the domestic atmosphere light. Lots of fun is in store for those setting out on a vacation. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Marital life will remain blissful, as you remain ever so romantic!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Remain focused on whatever you want to achieve on the academic front. Leaving important tasks for some other day may go against you on the professional front. Those eligible are likely to find their soul mates. You will be able to add to your reputation on the social front. Timely warning by someone will save you from a pitfall. You will regain total fitness through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good planning will see you complete a task in record time on the professional front. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. Socially, you may get a bit disappointed regarding some recent developments. Finding focus on the academic front may prove difficult. Not catering to some essential expenses threatens to upset your financial planning. Shifting residence is on the cards.

Love Focus: A new romance brings in a wave of exhilaration to make your day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Enjoying the day with close friends and relatives is indicated. This is a good time to get an idea into action on the professional front. Money pours in through a property deal. Those who have applied for jobs may expect positive developments. Socially, you will remain well-connected and take full advantage of networking. An interesting companion will help make a long journey entertaining.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover looks possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may need assurance before you proceed with a task on the professional front. Spending time with friends is indicated today and will keep you in a happy state of mind. Academic success is your aim, but you will have to give it your best shot. Those waiting for a lucky break on the career front will do well to continue in whatever job they are. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you happily engaged today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. Money loaned to someone will be returned. You are likely to do your bit in a team effort and gain admiration of all. Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. Someone may be full of praise for you on the social front today.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to strengthen current relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Off White

