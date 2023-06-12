All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 12, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A deal promises to bring you into big money. Getting introduced to someone important in your professional sphere is possible. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp, whom you like, is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Speculation and stocks can give good returns. You will be able to surmount all opposition at work and pave way for success. You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. You may get the chance to put your best foot forward today on the professional front. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: A romantic affair may be taken to the next level by some.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A rival at work may extend an olive branch and will appear sincere about it. You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve with the right kind of focus.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. You will remain a step ahead of what the boss thinks of and impress him or her. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Academically, you won’t have much to worry about.

Love Focus: Love can happen at the oddest of places and you are likely to realise it soon!

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Day turns out nice for those in the marketing and business development fields. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front cannot be ruled out!

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Managing to get your way at work will not be easy today, but you will succeed. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Devoting some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover may focus on keeping you in a happy mood today.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial front remains most satisfactory. Acquiring an added skill at work is likely to boost your career. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: If you are in love, get set to enjoy togetherness!

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Something that you are trying to achieve at work may become possible today. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. A social commitment is likely to be dutifully discharged. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: Today, you may have eyes only for the one who has won you over on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those into real estate can strike it rich. Your professional soundness is likely to win accolades at work. A piece of property may be given out on rent. You will turn serious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you can expect a most fulfilling time today with your beloved.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An active life and a balanced diet are your key to remaining energetic the whole day today. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. A big task on the professional front gets completed today. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.

Love Focus: A relaxing and fulfilling time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. You may reciprocate by calling over colleagues for a meal. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: Your partner’s sweet nothings on the romantic front are likely to keep you aglow!

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Grey

