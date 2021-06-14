Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner. There is a fair chance of getting invited on a leisure trip. So, don’t miss this golden opportunity. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Professionals may feel little irritated regarding their slow progress.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those in important positions may be required to undertake an overseas tour. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Tensions may prevail on the domestic front over an issue concerning a family member.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way! Good health is assured. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but you must try. Your judgement is likely to be on the dot in solving a contentious issue on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may get deeply involved with someone on the romantic front, who shares your tastes and preferences.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A financial trip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. Encouraging words from the family will be a big morale booster in achieving something difficult on the academic front. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra to keeping fit and healthy. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Apprehensions about the efficacy of your ideas may keep you from making any quick decisions. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Judge for yourself if it is this the first sign of a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Health remains satisfactory. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! Marketing people may not get any worthwhile business, despite excessive footwork. You can be selfish, where your family is concerned. It isn’t surprising that you derive immense satisfaction catering to them.

Love Focus: Looking up someone is on the cards and will make the day interesting.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Travel is indicated for some. Your love and admiration for spouse is likely to make the home front a paradise. Current residence is likely to be renovated. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need some moments of patience to start understanding each other’s point of view.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. An out of town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. A property may come into your name. An exercise regime may be adopted by some to get back in shape. Be discreet in discussing financial matters, as lack of secrecy can put you at a disadvantage. A helping hand that you so desperately need at work will be forthcoming, but may not be unconditional.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. Close supervision of the workforce may be required today to get an important job done on the professional front.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not click initially, but let the evening wear on!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is preordained!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing. You may not be able to undertake a journey due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Confirm the antecedents of those trying to sell you a piece of real estate, before you sign the dotted line. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment. Health matters may take priority over other things. Financial problems may plague some and compel them to take some desperate measures. A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter