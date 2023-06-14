Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 14, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Steady income from savings may come in handy for a child’s tuition. You want to reach for the stars on the professional front but don’t quite know how. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find family support. You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. The property issue gets resolved amicably.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Improvement in earnings is foreseen for some. A good break is expected on the professional front for some. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: For those in love, romance is likely to remain priority number one today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Getting involved and maintaining focus is certainly going to help you along the way. Those planning to settle out of town will get the full support of family. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Those trying to sell the property will find the day promising. A good showing in an exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find things warming up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. The health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. A promotion or a raise is on the cards on the professional front. The travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion for some, so get set as an exciting phase of life begins!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. You may get a pat on the back for finishing something important at work. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. Health will remain good through your efforts. A property issue may compel you to seek legal help. Taking studies lightly can make you a struggler. Your dilemma about a matter is understandable, but you will manage to take the right decision.

Love Focus: Waning interest in someone you secretly love may get your alarm bells ringing!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Promising opportunities may come to those wanting to switch jobs. A child or a family member may need your help and support. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front.

Love Focus: You may find your beloved a bit distant, so rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. Good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. Discharging a responsibility satisfactorily on the professional front may win you appreciation. Family responsibilities will give you little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find the time. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. A property deal may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: Nervousness cannot be ruled out for those meeting lover for the first time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. Learning the ropes quickly in a new job will enable you to remain a step ahead of others. Eating right may prove your key to good health. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t give any information about a property deal to those you don’t know well.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your romantic aspirations, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. A new subordinate at work will be a godsend and take a substantial workload off your shoulders. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. It may become difficult to find time for the family today, but you will be able to make it up later. You are likely to become conscious of your health and become more regular in your daily exercise routine.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Chances look bright for you to win a bet. Your professional fame is likely to spread far and wide. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will be important if you want to rest. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. A vacation is possible. A property issue is best left untouched today. The academic future of a child can give you sleepless nights.

Love Focus: Positive developments are envisaged on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some payments are likely to be received today. Excellent news awaits those looking for a better job. Ferrying a family elder to meet someone close is indicated. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. Those planning a long journey will find things going smoothly. Issues involving property should not be touched today. Planning for the future assumes importance for students at this juncture.

Love Focus: You will make the day perfect for romance with your naughty ideas!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A financial transaction will be in your favour and add to your wealth. Higher-ups are likely to repose full faith in you in professional matters. A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. An out-of-town or overseas journey cannot be ruled out. Some of you can start major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: A lover is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resist it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

