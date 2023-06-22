All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Purchasing an expensive item can prove heavy on the pocket. You may need to be sensible in food and drinks. Much rejoice is in store for you on the domestic front. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family.

The day finds you climbing the success ladder on the professional front, as you earn promotion. Legal developments over a property in dispute can worry you.

Love Focus: Your love interest will help you in unwinding yourself and making your life more fulfilling.

Lucky Number- 18

Lucky Colour- Dark Red

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Your financial health is likely to encourage you to go on a shopping spree and splurge. You will need to take up all the pending work before it becomes unmanageable. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Excellent health is foreseen. Your desire of owning a luxury item is likely to get fulfilled soon.

Love Focus: Surprise your partner with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Pink

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Excellent rapport with clients will keep you in an upbeat mood at work. A relation or a friend may need your helping hand. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Health remains excellent. Some of you may need to change your daily routine. You can get at loggerheads with someone close over an issue. A family youngster is about to give some good news.

Love Focus: Promises made with lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Purple

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your professionalism can become the talk of the town as you go from strength to strength. You will be able to carry through an ambitious project with competence. A social function can push you into the limelight. A family member will prove most encouraging and help you out at every step. An outdoor activity will help achieve top physical fitness. An exciting outing in green environs will help you refresh and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is about to come to a climax, so book a table for two for a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Brown

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You are likely to excel in a competition and make your near and dear ones proud. You will manage to put some good health tips and advice into action. You are likely to save a pretty penny in a major purchase through your bargaining skills. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Circumstances favour you on the professional front to achieve what you have set out for. Accompanying someone on a long journey is indicated and will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Some of you can feel a bit frustrated on the financial front, so it will be wise to maintain the saving mode. Fresh air and physical activity will do your health a whale of a good. An exotic outing with partner will prove most exciting.

This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards too. Workaholics need to take it a bit easy. Family life will be most fulfilling as mutual bonds strengthen.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day with partner.

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Home front seems most relaxing. On the social front, you will feel wanted as others bestow their love and care on you. Do something extra for those who are caring for you instead of being just and equal. You will need to do something about a situation at work before it puts you in the dock. On the health front, continue what you are doing to keep fit. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to respond positively and help you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- White

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. You can take up a physical activity or some sport. You can be rushed into completing an important assignment at work. You can get more conscious of your financial situation and get into the saving mode. Homemakers are likely to overdo things on the home front. An official trip may materialise. You may take possession of a new property. Meeting people you have not met in years will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of the one you love seems possible today and will help strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Cream

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Some of you are likely to get closer to your professional goals. Purchasing an expensive item is very much on the cards for some. Monetary state is likely to improve. Desire for fitness can motivate some to join a health spa. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love!

Love Focus: A compatible ideology and mind set will help you achieve a good understanding with lover.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. An exciting vacation is foreseen for some. Conscious effort on your part will go a long way in improving your financial condition. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from a job well done on the professional front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns.

Love Focus: Those in love can find it difficult to honour a promise on the love front.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Saffron

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Comfortable journey is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Will power will find you in peak physical fitness soon. You may need to uplift the spirits of a family youngster. Initiating something to increase your earning is possible. Someone's good advice will help you get into the good books of a senior at work. It seems a perfect day for an outing to someplace exotic. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Someone may help you in getting a new venture on the tracks.

Love Focus: A long-term friendship can turn into romance.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Magenta

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You may start reviewing investment options for maximum returns. Marked improvement in fitness is indicated for those regular in workouts. Today, you will be efficiency personified at work. Positive steps to strengthen family ties will be lauded by those who are close to you. Make things exciting on the family front by undertaking a short journey. Your initiative on the social front will do much to bring you closer to others.

Love Focus: You are likely to make special efforts to make your romantic evening out a success.

Lucky Number- 17

Lucky Colour- Orange

