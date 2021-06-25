Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 25

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may try to recover money from someone, but your efforts may be in vain. Overseas travel is foretold for those wanting to visit exotic places. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Your excellent academic performance is likely to open many doors for you. You will feel satisfied with the way things are progressing both on personal and professional fronts. Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. Those married will be able to rekindle their love life and bring joy back into their lives.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover, even without exchanging a word, will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone in the family may require your support to pursue something. You may find driving long distance single-handedly a bit tedious. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house. Your academic pursuits are poised to bring in handsome returns. Investing in something new is likely to prove profitable. A venture started sometime back is likely to start picking up. Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape.

Love Focus: You will be bold enough to claim your love and enjoy some tender moments with lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity to meet someone you have not met in years. Some good news can be expected on the property front. You are likely to remain in the good books of those who matter on the academic front. Opportunities for making a quick buck come to you. You will be able to grab an opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Over indulgence may cost you dearly on the health front.

Love Focus: Magic in a romantic relationship may disappear and compel you to go separate ways.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your home may become the venue of a family gathering, so have fun! Travelling with a youngster is indicated and will be fun. A property issue can be resolved in your favour. You may get preferential treatment by those who matter on the academic front. Something that you have started on the side will become profitable. Invitation to a party or a function will give you an opportunity to meet people and further your business interests. Self-motivation will work wonders in getting back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover may get upset over your moodiness and leave you to yourself.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Something that you have put your money in may prove a financial boon. Your desire to excel on the professional front will be met with success. Those ailing can expect their condition to improve. Putting off something for tomorrow can get you on the wrong side of spouse today. Travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags for a scintillating vacation. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Things work out for you on the academic front for some.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Academic excellence promises to open many doors for you. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Differences with a colleague at work are set to disappear. You will benefit, as you adopt a healthier lifestyle. A family outing is likely to develop a better understanding.

Love Focus: A showdown with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey. All property matters will be resolved favorably. This is the day when you can expect something good happening on the financial front. Some problems are foreseen on the professional front, but none that you cannot handle.

Love Focus: Good fun is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to maintain good health. You are likely to excel in a competition and make your near and dear ones proud. Those travelling for fun will enjoy every bit of it. A waiting game may ensue on the academic front, but the outcome will be positive. Good investment opportunities come your way and keep you financially strong. Your competence on the professional front will come to fore in furthering the interest of the organization.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get encouraged by positive signals.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Family life will be most fulfilling as mutual bonds strengthen. An enjoyable vacation is on the cards. Review your study circle, if you are feeling a bit left behind. Your academic pursuits promise to bring in good returns.

A good investment scheme may come your way. Not participating in something important at work may not go down well with those who matter. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to warm up to your romantic inclination.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Domestic front can be marred by tensions. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Property will give good returns. On the academic front, you are certain to have your way. Something that you have started on the side will start bringing in money. A helping hand on the professional front will save you much time and energy. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: A suitable mate who meets your major expectations is likely to come into your life.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Your harsh words can be hurtful to spouse or a family member. Travel stars burn bright, so expect a journey to materialize. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to achieve your academic goals.

Monetary benefits are likely to make you financially stronger. Someone’s assessment regarding a current issue at work will help you in steering clear of all hurdles.

Love Focus: Someone’s assessment regarding a current issue at work will help you in steering clear of all hurdles.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A home remedy will be effective in curing an ailment. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. A long journey is on the cards and will be without delays or hitches. Property issues will be settled in your favour. Options on the academic front will be to your liking.

Small but regular, gains will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. Some hurdles are foreseen for those trying to further their careers, but nothing that cannot be surmounted.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to strengthen their romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus