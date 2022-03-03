Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 03, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Ego massage is what you enjoy and ego massage is what you are likely to get at work today. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation. Read more

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. You will easily counter someone opposing your ideas at work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Read more

Love Focus: Don’t impose yourself upon lover today, instead keep your romantic plans open ended.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A good investment opportunity comes your way and you are likely to make the most of it. You are likely to get an incentive to work harder on the professional front. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Those who love socialising can count on a fun evening. Read more

Love Focus: Cracks threaten to appear in your relationship with lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. You will be able to remain ahead of the leading pack at work by sheer will power. A family function may have you at its forefront. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. You may take up something that promises to add to your social image. Read more

Love Focus: Closeness to the one you love will give you an immense sense of security.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Acting on the suggestions of others will prove advantageous at work. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. If you want a comfortable journey, don’t travel today. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Read more

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. You want to reach for the stars on the professional front, but don’t quite know how. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. A piece of good news may keep you on an upbeat mood today. Read more

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. Your profile is likely to make you a hot contender for promotion. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. Read more

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. You will manage to think up ways to save money and be able to add to your wealth. Discharging a responsibility satisfactorily on the professional front may win you appreciation. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. Read more

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your profile is likely to make you a hot contender for promotion. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Read more

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. A hefty commission awaits those finalising a deal. Those awaiting increment or bonus can be in for a disappointment. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. You can be especially invited for inaugurating or attending some important function. Read more

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Your financial condition is set to improve dramatically, as money comes to you from many sources. Professionals will be able to establish themselves firmly and increase their clientele. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. Read more

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will go a long way in strengthening your bonds with the other half.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure. You will be able to display good professional acumen today to overcome a workplace problem. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Love will be the motive of someone keeping in constant touch with you, so play along if you share a similar feeling!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach