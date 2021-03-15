Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some new initiatives taken to come back in shape would be fruitful. Remain extra careful about money transactions today. A situation on the professional front may not be to your liking. Domestic front remains peaceful. Travelling to a distant destination will be fun. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Participation in an event is likely to boost your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Love comes knocking at your door; it is all on you to realize it.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Gains from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. You are likely to achieve your aim on the academic front. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Things begin to look up for you on the professional front. You can feel apprehensive about a future issue or activity on the domestic front. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may have to live with the changed financial reality on the professional front, but the situation will return to normal soon. Some turbulence can be experienced at work as things don’t turn out as expected. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. Those planning to go abroad are likely to see their plan moving. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. Something you desperately want on the social front may not appear achievable as of now. Your efforts will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An initiative on the health front is likely to give rich dividends. Those saving for a major item will do well to wait for some time more for a better bargain. Not getting the desired results at work may make you answerable to seniors. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Patience is going to play a big role on the property front today. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: Love life will give immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. You make little progress on the professional front today. Stars are most favorable for travel, so if you have not made any plans for holidaying, do so now. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming. Improvement in overall health is likely.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your decision to look after your health will start to get positive results. Some efforts will be required to bag a lucrative deal. You are likely to become the confidant of a senior by winning his or her trust. Family life will cruise along fine but may need some excitement. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. You may undertake a survey to shortlist properties. A function on the social front is likely to have you under the spotlight.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to give positive signals, so expect romance to bloom!

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Full support from your well-wishers can be expected on the social front. A regular workout and a balanced diet are likely to keep you fit. Good earning is foreseen for professionals. You will be able to surmount all opposition at work and pave way for success. Setting up the house is likely to give some homemakers immense satisfaction. Stars look favorable for those undertaking a journey. Chance to acquire a house may come to some.

Love Focus: Handle differences in a way that it doesn’t lead to a breakup.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. You may get motivated to take up an exercise regimen and benefit on the health front. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling on a long journey.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something special on the romantic front to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Hard work will be the key to your faring well on the academic front. You will face no problems as far as health is concerned. Some of you will have to start saving now for a major expenditure. Positive developments on the professional front cannot be ruled out. Your best friend may require some encouragement for delivering what is expected of him or her. A trip may need to be given a miss due to your other commitments. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your excellent networking on the social front is likely to help in your work sphere. A change of diet is needed. Efforts will be needed to keep your bank balance healthy. A change on the professional front is likely to work in your favor. Peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well. Some of you can plan for a short vacation. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those recently married may need to spend more time together to build a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may get a chance to witness something exciting. You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. A changed work environment will come as a boon for some. Good investment opportunities are likely to be seized. Professionally, appreciation is in store for some. Efforts will be required to manage quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you. Those travelling far for work will be able to reduce their commuting time. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the season, as some of you can fall in love!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to remain at your helpful best on the social front just to retain a positive image. The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. You will find the financial front perking up. Things that were going out of hand at work are likely to be brought under control. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Those in the vacay mode are likely to have a scintillating time. Family disagreements over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

