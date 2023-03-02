Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 2, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It seems to be an auspicious day to sign a contract or business deal. Some may think about investing money in the property market. You should pay attention to the health of family members. Students may be lucky today and win a competition. Your colleagues may support you and help complete an assignment. You may also opt for ways to improve your mental health. The fun outing is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may get the required comfort and attention from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may find the best passive income ideas to build wealth or make money. It is a lucky day to sell or buy a property. Some positive changes may help maintain harmony on the home front. Freshers may end up making the wrong career decision today. A detoxification diet may work wonder for some. A trip may turn out amazing and give you an opportunity to relax and enjoy new culture.

Love Focus: Singles may meet an attractive stranger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You should try to balance your expenses and income. Your kids may perform better on the academic front and surprise you with good grades. Everything seems in sync; you should be careful on the work front. Traveling with loved ones may help you reduce work stress and enjoy the little things around you. Homemakers may go for a beauty treatment and feel great. Some may finalize a property deal and buy the home of their dream.

Love Focus: Your unconditional love and support may bring you closer to your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Getting rich quickly schemes may compel you to invest huge sums of money. You may be a great support system for one of your colleagues. Some unexpected things may happen at home and create an embarrassing situation for you. Things may go as per your expectations on the health front. Some may book a travel package today. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: Trust your instincts as you may meet your soul mate or perfect partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your good work may reflect a positive result on the financial front. Homemakers may go for aromatherapy today. An old friend may try to contact you today. You may be more disciplined, sincere, and organized and focus on achieving your career goals. You may plan a trip or picnic to celebrate something. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Try not to involve romantically with him or her as the planets are not favoring it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Avoid lending huge sums of money to someone. Women may prefer going out and splurging a bit on clothing and self-care. This is a lucky day for real estate developers. This is an excellent day for people who are appearing in a competitive exam. You may come across a good property deal today. It is not a good day on the health front so avoid eating unhygienic food. Your academic performance is likely to please you.

Love Focus: You may have a fight or messy argument with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Traveling with friends may turn out refreshing and you may enjoy surfing and swimming. You may enjoy a great time with your siblings or cousins today. You should try to be conservative and avoid high-risk investments today. Things may go great on the work front and you may get recognition. You may find suitable tenants for your property. Women may try yoga, meditation and physical exercises to remain fit and fine. Things proceed smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may try some exciting things to add spark to your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those who want to break the monotony may plan a trip with old buddies. You may buy a new property and get possession soon. Homemakers may join a fitness or dance classes to get back in shape. Everything seems fine, but some financial issues are indicated. It is a favorable day for writers and marketing professionals. Home repair or renovation work may keep you occupied. The desire to do well in academics may become all-consuming.

Love Focus: Singles may meet someone and their loneliness may come to an end.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary gains from unexpected sources are indicated. You may upset your loved ones with an offensive comment. An ancestral property may become a cause of concern and create a rift between you and your relatives. Some business meetings are in a row and you may set a time to meet clients. All your health issues may be over and now you are all set to live a healthy life. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: They may meet new people and welcome someone into their life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Avoid investing in property today. Some financial emergencies may compel you to blow all your savings. Someone in your family may feel under the weather. Business trips may turn out favorable and get you some good deals. You may do whatever you want today as you are filled with positivity and energy. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: A favorable planetary position may protect your love life and give you a comforting feel.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may get good returns from your previous investments. You may explore real estate properties that may be worthy of investment. Your coworkers may help you complete an urgent task within the given deadline. You may plan to inculcate some good habits in your daily routine. Everything seems okay, but you should be cautious while traveling. Remaining focused will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to be with your beloved all day long and enjoy deep conversation.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may sell an old property and earn good returns on your past investments. Risk on road is to be guarded against. You may visit your old buddies or relatives today and have a great time with them. The same work may be fatal for your progress and you may seek a change. It is the right time to enjoy your good health. You are set to make your mark on the academic front. Students may appear in competitive exams today.

Love Focus: Your romantic and passionate nature may impress your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

