Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your efforts on the professional front will bring you into the notice of those who matter, so keep up the good work. Irregular work hours threaten to affect your health, so do something about it. Much fun awaits you on the family front and enjoying your time with friends and family is a foregone conclusion. If vacationing is on your mind, set out now to enjoy it the most. No financial constraints are foreseen, and you will be at liberty to spend to your heart’s content.

Love Focus: Love life may get neglected as you have too much of other things on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet R

Friendly Numbers 6,9

Friendly Signs Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Competence in tackling complicated issues at work is likely to bring you into the notice of higher ups. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front. Your well-wishers will manage to promote your cause on the social front.

A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! You are likely to radiate positivity to those around you!

Love Focus: This is a good day to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet S

Friendly Numbers 4,8

Friendly Signs Aries & Gemini

Be careful of Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need to give concession to someone who is working in your interest by acknowledging his or her contribution. Clashing dates may make you miss out on an important event. Refrain from participating in gossiping. A new beginning is likely to be made on the professional front. Those planning something big on the social front may have to surmount some problems en route.

Love Focus: Young couples and those young at heart will be able to share intimate moments with their partners.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet M

Friendly Numbers 2,6

Friendly Signs Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An increase in earning is in the offing and will make you financially stable. Businesspersons are likely to earn well. Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. Travelling at night seems risky. It is surprising how your luck steers you to safety, when chips are down!

You are likely to be honoured and put on a pedestal by your well-wishers. Celebrating an event with full gusto is foreseen.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with a likeminded individual is likely to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet N

Friendly Numbers 8,10

Friendly Signs Gemini & Leo

Be careful of Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front. Travel stars burn bright, so chalk out the itinerary to a never-seen-before place for total enjoyment. Better returns from property owned by you can be expected. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. Offending someone on the professional front cannot be ruled out. A regular exercise regimen taken up by you promise untold benefits on the health front.

Love Focus: A date with someone special may not immediately materialise.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet P

Friendly Numbers 12,16

Friendly Signs Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front. Legal proceedings over a property dispute may need to be handled carefully. A big break awaits you on the professional front. A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. You may organise a do just to appease someone influential and succeed.

Love Focus: Romance may make you starry-eyed, so enjoying the evening with lover is a foregone conclusion!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet V

Friendly Numbers 8, 10

Friendly Signs Leo & Libra

Be careful of Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A side business is soon to become profitable. Those in gold and jewelry business can expect gains. Health is likely to improve for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. A tiff with spouse cannot be ruled out and anything you do will only escalate it! Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. A good phase commences on the career front and is likely to take you places!

Love Focus: Sharing togetherness with partner is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet A

Friendly Numbers 2, 4

Friendly Signs Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An official trip may get postponed. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Those going in for higher studies may get a scholarship. A home loan is likely to bring you a step closer to owning your dream home.

Money can come to you in the form of a gift. You are likely to earn some favors on the professional front. Those unwell can expect to be on their feet soon. Family will be supportive of your ideas regarding career.

Love Focus: There is someone waiting for you with open arms, so expect the day to be romantically fulfilling!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet K

Friendly Numbers 5, 14

Friendly Signs Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Successful completion of assignments is indicated on the academic front.

Those playing the stocks will do well not to keep all eggs in one basket. Businesspersons may find their business picking up. Instant recovery is assured for those feeling out of sync on the health front. Planning something exciting with family is on the cards. Someone special is likely to accompany you on a journey and make it most enjoyable. Some of you may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat.

Love Focus: There is no point in acting pricey on the romantic front, as you can be branded arrogant by lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet D

Friendly Numbers 9, 18

Friendly Signs Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of Aquarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Luck is likely to favour you for acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Today, you are likely to shine on the professional front. Your insistence on doing things your way at work will lead to success. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results. Spouse or lover is likely to shower praise on you. Your travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags and fly off!

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell your lover, but time may not be on your side today. Wayside food is best avoided.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet M

Friendly Numbers 4, 11

Friendly Signs Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A leisure trip is on the cards and promises to prove both relaxing and rejuvenating. Your bid for a property is likely to be accepted and help bag a premium property. You may end up spending more than you intended to on the financial front. Your analytical abilities and professional bent of mind are likely to get you noticed at work. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. Family front will become a source of great solace.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet 7, 12

Friendly Numbers E

Friendly Signs Pisces & Taurus

Be careful of Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster is likely to do you proud. A business trip is likely to be turned into a leisure trip. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front. You are likely to prosper by using your networking skills for furthering your career. Health remains satisfactory through an active lifestyle.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet L

Friendly Numbers 9, 12

Friendly Signs Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of Taurus