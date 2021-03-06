Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

﻿*Aries (March 21-April 20): An expected property gift or legacy may take some time to reach you. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Keeping a close tab on expenditure will help you in avoiding a cash crunch. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to bring some great opportunities. A family member may throw a tantrum on some issue at home and make you see red, but handle the situation tactfully. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt!

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Starting something new on the professional or business front bodes well for you. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: A loving gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Your clarity of mind on the academic front will make difficulties disappear, so expect to perform well. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. A disappointing show in an exam or competition cannot be ruled out, so prepare well. Peace of mind is assured today. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about. The day promises a lot of work on the domestic front, so become a willing worker fast! Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. A trip with family will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life. Home remedies are likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams. You will be able to handle extra burden of work most efficiently. You will need to keep your mood swings in check, especially on the domestic front. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible.

Love Focus: Do not let disagreements affect your love life.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front. Domestic life will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to navigate the rough waters well. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Improving someone’s performance on the academic front by sheer motivation will be a feather in your cap.

Love Focus: Love grows, as you feel drawn closer to partner.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Property matters should not be touched today. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you manage to give your best. Keep some time spare for workouts. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. You are likely to excel in the professional arena and get recognised for your efforts. Family remains most supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: An exciting time with spouse is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! Devoting time and energy on the academic front will not seem too difficult, so expect favourable returns. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Those in financial doldrums may need to do something about it soon, so as not to touch their savings. Your performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard! Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. A missed deadline or an incomplete job may get you into trouble, so don’t give that chance. Harmony prevails on the family front and may motivate you to plan an outing with your near and dear ones. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. You can become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: You can fall for a person of your dreams, but remember love is a two-way process.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Working as a team on the academic front is important. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. You are likely to impress a senior at work and benefit. Spouse is likely to support your aspirations. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice.

Love Focus: Your reluctance in expressing love will be all too evident, so better avoid such awkward moments!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. Harmony on the domestic front may be missing. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career. It is important to remain health conscious. A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards really well. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with.

Love Focus: Let bygones be bygones and give your relationship a new start.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter