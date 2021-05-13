Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Stars appear favourable if planning to buy or sell a property. You may need to look things from a different perspective to get the true picture. Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase.

Children will be a source of much joy today.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. A chance of going abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. You may find yourself in an introspective mood today. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. The time is ripe to add to your financial assets. Work related issues may take up a lot of your time today.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to plan out a short vacation together.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Overwork or some other strenuous activity can take its toll on health. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses. You are likely to find the day favourable. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Hopping to tourist places in the city may be on your mind. You may need to wait for some more time for selling a property as there may not be many takers. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Those in business may need to plan out their strategy in detail for beating the competition. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spending money may become an issue with spouse. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw. Those fond of the luxuries of life, will get a chance to indulge in their favourite pastime. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload.

Love Focus: Channelizing all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution, as problems on the road are indicated. Finishing touches may keep you occupied before moving in the house. Choosing the best from several health options may appear confusing, but go in for them anyway. Your initiative to open new avenues of earning may meet with partial success. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Stars advise you to stay alert on the property front. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some. You will need to keep stress levels in check to remain healthy. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it.

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. Take more care of your health. A much-anticipated trip threatens to leave you all tired and fatigued. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. A lucrative investment opportunity can tempt you, but take the suggestions of others before putting in money. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. A journey to leverage business prospects can prove profitable. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. Doing a lot of legwork now on the professional front to secure a deal may prove too little, too late.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best; handle him/her with patience.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A well planned trip promises a great time. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Someone may be following your progress on the academic front closely, so don’t relax your efforts. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. Witnessing an event with family is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Someone who has keen love interest in you may invite you for dinner.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Constant interruptions are likely to prevent you from having a relaxing time at home. Travelers will experience a smooth journey. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Someone may be full of your praise on the social front, because of your helpful attitude. You manage to retain perfect health. A lucrative investment opportunity can tempt you, but take the suggestions of others before putting in money. Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

