All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 30, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good performance will help you bag a lucrative assignment at work. Some clarification will need to be sought for a financial issue, before you take the next step. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. Health remains good. Your desire to travel abroad may soon become a reality. Domestic front looks bright as spouse supports your ideas. You will succeed in taking things in your hand on the social front. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with partner is likely and will help bring you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of you are likely to join a good firm or some prestigious service. Your hard work and dedication are likely to bring good results on the academic front. It is a good time to pay a visit to someone staying in another city. You are likely to boost your potential for earning and add considerably to your wealth. This is the day for some fun and frolic on the family front. Property issues will be decided in your favour. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front for those in love

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Luck will be on your side in a professional matter. Someone can keep you from coming to harm on the financial front. Health poses no problems as you tighten your self-discipline. Your independent ways can worry parents and near and dear ones. Those driving will need to exercise caution. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Your giving nature will be much appreciated on the social front. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Love Focus: You may not find time to meet lover due to your busy schedule, but he or she will understand.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your inexhaustible energy returns as you find yourself much fitter than before. Your ultra-efficiency on the work front is likely to get noticed. Financial gains are foreseen, especially for those indulging in speculation. Spirituality will attract some and help provide peace of mind. Students are likely to enter a new phase in their lives. There will be something to celebrate on the domestic front. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Partner will read your romantic signals, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A new initiative will have a bearing on your financial condition. Those looking for job will find the day promising. An entertaining time with near and dear ones is foreseen. Time is favourable for putting money in real estate. Health remains satisfactory. A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: Love life will give immense pleasure.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Gray

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

On the financial front, a new source of income is likely to be tapped soon that may get your coffers brimming! A project completed competently is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. Some of you can neglect family to achieve something personal. A new possession will be expensive, but much needed. Health remains good. A long journey will be completed without any delays. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An active love life will keep you in a happy state of mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A favourable day for business is foreseen. Those in debt should make clearing it their top priority. Some of you may need to curb your urge to splurge. Your stature is set to rise in the family circle. Helping out someone in need will provide immense inner satisfaction. Health consciousness will take you on the path to total fitness. This is a good time to meet those who live out of town. A property issue may be decided in your favour. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: Your dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Your personal skills will be much in demand by others. Problem solving at work on trivial issues can waste time, but is important. Appreciation is in store for some homemakers. You can think of shifting into a bigger place than the present one. An impromptu plan for a long journey cannot be ruled out. Health will pose no problems. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to give positive signals, so expect romance to bloom!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Today is a great day for a family outing. Relations from abroad or some other city may come calling and add to the excitement. Financially the day will be auspicious as you receive money. Good figure is assured for those desperate for it. Your professional reputation is set to enhance, as you step up your performance. Those opting to buy property are likely to get the best deal. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You can develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender you had known for long.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Some house owners will be able to find a better tenant. Travelling to a distant place is foreseen and will be comfortable. Some of your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work. You may need to keep expenditure on a tight leash. Late night parties are best avoided from health point of view. You will succeed in making home a happy place. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: If you want your romance to progress further take lover for an outing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financially you are likely to find yourself quite secure. Spouse will strive to make you comfortable in every way. You will realise the importance of good health to take up an exercise regime. Property under construction will pick up pace. You will have to think fast and accurately in a situation. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully to be comfortable. Some new exposures on the professional front are foreseen and will help open up your mind. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: If you are romantically inclined, love is just round the corner!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will find yourself at the centre stage of profession. Utilizing the time on your hands constructively will help you keep pace with others. Money will not be a problem, so you can go ahead with whatever you have in mind. Family’s support will help you concentrate on important issues. Some positive changes can be expected on the home front. You will find the energy to take on extra work. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 30 May 2023

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON