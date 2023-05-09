All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may resolve to get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front today. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. Tranquility prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting companies.

Love Focus: Bliss is assured for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Consider carefully before giving the go-ahead to a project that is your responsibility. Help from unexpected quarters will be forthcoming on the academic front. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. Wealth is likely to come your way through increased earnings. Adopt the path of healthy living by shunning junk food and curbing bad habits. A property matter will be resolved amicably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Work may keep you totally involved and make it difficult to find time for the family. Some of you may embark on an official trip. Rising expenses may make it difficult to save. You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Finding a soul mate cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work will certainly take you up the career path. Spouse’s advice will have much merit in it, so don’t reject it out of hand. It will be fun traveling to a place of tourist attraction. Some of you may possess a flat soon. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognized soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone you love can have a surprise waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior. Your deeds can make you answerable to parents or a family elder. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. You can miss a family get together due to health reasons. Road users need to be extra vigilant. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible.

Love Focus: You can experience the mutual attraction with someone front the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Those seeking a change on the work front will not be disappointed. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. A compatible crowd may make a journey interesting. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Networking may improve the chances of selection for those facing job interviews. Parents may appear more than happy with what you deliver. A trip to your childhood place will prove to be a trip down the memory lane. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Love Focus: Romance may enter your life in a most unexpected manner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in. A complex matter on the professional front may not get satisfactorily resolved. Rude behaviour of someone on the home front can make you see red. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. Start saving for renovating an old house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may feel let down by lover not honouring a commitment on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Expect the financial situation to remain strong. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by all. Something promised on the home front can slip your mind, so make a note. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today, as it may interfere with what you are presently doing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Your financial wellbeing is assured. New employees are likely to find the workplace environment to their liking. You may be required to meet the demand of a family youngster. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, patience is a virtue worth developing!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Your enthusiasm for work is likely to keep you energetic throughout the day. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. A gift-bearing relation may land from abroad and make your day. You can become the proud owner of a property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: First time lovers can take some time in getting comfortable with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON