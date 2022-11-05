Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 05, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Spirituality is likely to bring positive changes in your life, so go for it.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through

mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A good and well paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. A family youngster is about to give some good news. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time

with you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. This is the day when you can venture forth to ask for a personal favour from higher ups at work. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. You are likely to remain socially active.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to ring for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Travel is likely to prove profitable. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but try you must. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing. An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Your good advice will matter much on the social front.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Number: 1, 5

Lucky Colour: Light Red, Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may

put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. You may plan on an overseas journey. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic

front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Chance of meeting an ex-flame is very much on the cards, so look your best!

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with

lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. You may need to give some attention to your fitness by shaking a leg. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Keep some time spare for workouts. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Number: 1, 5

Lucky Colour: Red, Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. It is important to switch over to healthy foods and avoid junk food if you want to retain good health. You may not be able to achieve much at work today, due to outside interruptions. Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. Travelling with friends will be fun. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding

bells.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

