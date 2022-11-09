Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 09, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. Consider carefully before investing in a scheme that seems too good to be true. Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to get recognition. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Your helpful nature is likely to be well rewarded on the social front.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health remains satisfactory and mind cool. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. You will excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Try what you may, making your mark in a totally different field will be difficult. Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple & Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job. Don’t take family for granted as it may cause resentment. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome. Your love for nature is likely to motivate you to go for long walks.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Difficulties related to a project may keep you involved, but you will manage to find a way out. A domestic situation can have you in an emotional turmoil. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. Achievements of a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. You will have to keep your wits about to tackle someone at work. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution. You will be able to score over others on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to floor the opposite gender by your charm.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. Antics of a family member can become a source of concern. Gaining or losing weight may be a losing battle for you, but for your will power. You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is every chance of lover popping the question today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Bad health can temporarily put professional commitments on hold. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. Domestic chores can burden some, but it will only be a temporary phase. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out!

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Pay off the sleep debt before it affects your health. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So don’t let him or her down.

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Purple & Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

