Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

After a lull in business due to the pandemic, you are likely to bounce back and take your business to new heights. You are likely to get your subject stream in school that you so desired. Investing in a tax saving scheme will benefit the salaried. Contacting a tour and travel agency will be the right step to book a vacation abroad. It is good to ignore trolls, but sometimes you need to call out the ones who are too toxic.

Love Focus: Take steps to prevent the breakdown of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to dispose of shares bought long ago at a great profit. Joining a group of fitness buffs will do wonders for your health. If you are yearning for a night out with friends, put it in the best possible manner to your parents to get their permission. Be safe on a road trip to another state by being aware of the traffic and road conditions.

Love Focus: You are likely to get noticed by someone you are attracted to by doing something he/ she would appreciate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to celebrate receiving possession of your new apartment without having to pay the difference of the escalated costs. Those getting transferred may have to search for rented accommodation in a new city. You may find yourself fitter than before by going on regular walks. Things go as per plan in the office today. A tight academic schedule may leave little time for leisure. If certain things overwhelm you, pause and find your calm within.

Love Focus: Your partner is your pillar of strength in trying times and you know it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

From the very first day at the job, you must strive to develop the ability to succeed in domains that matter most to you. Something you try for the first time will prove to be a great experience. Make sure you come adequately prepared for a meeting to discuss a project with seniors. Focus on the mental health of children; this way they will be able to think clearly, develop socially and learn new skills.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is on the cards today for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An out-of-court settlement is a better course of action for those fighting a legal battle over ancestral property. Those about to face an interview must work on their body language and communication skills. Some of you can volunteer for an interdepartmental transfer to get more favourably placed for promotion. Avoid fights in school as it can get you mentally stressed; rather keep your focus on your studies. Take health matters seriously.

Love Focus: You will need to be more pronounced in conveying your feelings for someone you feel attracted to.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Manufacturers who are finding it difficult to procure raw materials for their products will find things easing out. If you are getting trolled on the internet, you have a few options: take it gracefully or ignore it or get upset or lash out; take the one that suits you best! Be assured of your powers and capabilities as confidence is the best accessory to wear. Take full precautions in this changing season.

Love Focus: A relationship, to become enduring, requires a lot many compromises and sacrifices.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

In the present uncertain times, don't depend on just one source of income, but always have a plan B or a backup option ready. Those saddled with a complex school project would do well to take outside help. You will not only need to balance your spending with your earning but ensure savings too. If you are feeling downcast, simply pen down your thoughts; this activity can actually work like therapy.

Love Focus: Monotony can set in with a live-in partner, so take steps to pep up your lives.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You must focus on what you can gain from hands-on experience in your new company. On the academic front, make efforts to reach the high standards you have set for yourself. A senile family member may prove difficult to handle, but treat him/ her with kid gloves. What everyone needs is a little 'me time and you are no exception, so set some time for yourself each day.

Love Focus: Those searching for love will have to make all-out efforts, as love won't come riding in shining armour!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Lucky Number: 18

As an aspiring professional, you must get involved and give as much as you can to the work at hand. A chance to travel someplace you have never been before is likely to materialise soon. Your win in a sporting event is assured, as you seem to be in your element today. Your extravagance is likely to hurt your bank balance, so be judicious in your spending. Focus on your fitness.

Love Focus: Irrespective of whose fault it was, it is time to kiss and make up, so don't delay.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Meditation and mindfulness techniques may not only give you better mental health but also improve your sleep patterns. A bonus or increment can come as a reward for your efficiency at work. Keeping pace with the syllabus being taught in class will help you at exam time, but do take care not to lag. Those facing difficulty at their workplace must address it with their seniors.

Love Focus: Pressure of work may allow you to meet your lover only through video call today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A verdict on a property matter is likely to favour you. Don't undertake revenge travel as it still poses a grave risk. Financially, you remain favourably placed. Don't rely only on your class notes for the exams, but go through the textbooks as well to avoid any surprises. Those working from home need to be careful not to reach the burnout stage, as it can affect their performance. Take some time off to refresh and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Courtship is a time to judge your compatibility with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Tricky questions in a competitive exam can be quite unsettling, so prepare well so as not to get caught in this situation. You will need to control wasteful expenditure and focus on saving. Those with the government may get to tour their area of jurisdiction in their official capacity. You may bid adieu to a recurring health problem. Be careful not to become a victim of the blame game at work.

Love Focus: A silent war may rage between you and your partner today, but he/ she will be the one to break the ice first.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.