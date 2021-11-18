Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 18: Some good property deals are foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is an excellent day, and you may get recognition and appreciation on the professional front. Some may have to assist their colleagues and spend extra hours at office. Those who are planning to invest in property or buy a new home, they may get lucky today as so many good deals are waiting for you. Some good property deals are foreseen.

You are advised to postpone travel plans if you are feeling dull or lack energy. Your presence may be needed on the domestic front. A younger person may seek your advice or support, so try to be available for him/her.

How have your stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. You may get a good property deal. Some past investments may start reaping rewards. Outstanding payment may be cleared soon.

Aquarius Family Today

You may become a great source of inspiration for a younger family member and it may make you happy and content. Someone in the family may tie a knot soon, so you can get a chance to enjoy a cheerful aura at home soon.

Aquarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. Many job offers are foreseen for some. New ventures can prove beneficial. You may be able to impress your superiors with your talent and skills.

Aquarius Health Today

You may feel under the weather today. Lack of energy and enthusiasm may stop you from completing an important task at work. You are advised to take a healthy diet and drink plenty of water to be fit and fine.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Things may not go smoothly on the love front. Communication gaps may make things worse and ruin joy and harmony in married life. Singles may have to wait a bit longer for someone special.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026