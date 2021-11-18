Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 18: Good investment opportunities

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be a perfect day. If you have recently appeared in an interview and exam, you may get a desired result. All your dedication and hard work may pay off soon on the business front. You may come across some financial schemes, but you are advised to seek advice from experts. Good times are predicted on the family front.

Your excellent health condition may make you feel energetic and happy and allow you to enjoy little things in life. You may be able to participate in a social event or an event organized by partner at home. Some business-related trips may not go as per the plan, but you need not to worry about it.

What lies further to unfold? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may tempt you to invest in lucrative schemes, mutual funds and stocks. You may sell one of your properties and get desired profit. Cash may flow in from unexpected sources.

Capricorn Family Today

Those who have been waiting to have an amazing day with their parents or spouse, they may be lucky today. This is a relaxing day and you may get a chance to feel the harmony, peace and love on the domestic front.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. Some good deals are predicted on the business front. You may impress your clients with your communication and presentation skills.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel energetic all day long and use this energy in planning an event on the home front. You are advised to take light food today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a favourable day to take your partner out and enjoy light talk. Your partner may be in the mood for a party, so try to plan a romantic evening for him/her. Married couples may have a good time today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026