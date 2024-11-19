Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good health comes from balanced eating and discipline. Financially, you may face a setback. A long-pending project may be finished today. A family member's mood could disrupt the home environment. Long-distance travel isn’t favorable today. Construction that faced any obstructions is likely to gain momentum now. Stay in touch with someone for academic updates.

Love Focus: You're likely to take a significant step in attracting a mate.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Interest in health foods may increase. Unnecessary expenses could drain your funds. Your professional life will flourish, giving you an edge. A young family member may start contributing financially. Today is ideal for long-distance travel. A home loan might be repaid, and a new house may be acquired.

Love Focus: A new romantic relationship may begin.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will focus on staying fit. Multiple income streams will uplift your spirits. It's a great day for those in business. Your family will provide a supportive work environment. Expect a smooth journey if traveling. Land construction might get approved. Some of you may run the risk of floundering on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples will enjoy time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Irregular routines may affect your health, so be mindful. Finances might bring some worry. It’s best to continue in your current job. A family celebration will lift your mood. Some may enjoy a leisurely drive. Property deals will receive positive feedback. A long journey will help you unwind and prove interesting.

Love Focus: Differences with your love partner are likely to be sorted out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will maintain your workout routine and feel great. Cost-saving efforts will show results. Work will bring you satisfaction today. A family member may boost your social standing. Good news awaits those planning international travel. Property acquisition is possible. Difficulty in making a decision on the academic front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You may feel extra romantic today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Seeking external help will improve your health. Poor investments may result in losses. Creative projects will be profitable. Domestic issues could force a drastic decision. Vacationers might find their destination boring. Buying property now will prove beneficial. More effort is needed on the academic front.

Love Focus: Steps may be taken to mend a strained relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A minor health issue requires attention before it worsens. Finances need careful handling. Work will go smoothly, allowing you to clear backlogs. A partner’s insensitivity may hurt your feelings. Long-distance travel will be comfortable. Property deals will be favorable. Taking studies lightly may make you a struggler.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those seeking romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will strive for perfect health. Extra cash may tempt you to indulge. Expect to work extra hours to clear your backlog. You may host a party at home as a kind gesture. Outdoor activities might leave you fatigued. Money may come from a property deal. The academic future of a child could give you sleepless nights.

Love Focus: Something you say or do is likely to impress your partner and make your day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health improves, especially for those recovering. A financial deal will bring substantial gains. You may stay busy planning and working. A family elder’s advice will ease tensions. Avoid long-distance travel today. Property may sell at a profit. Planning for the future assumes importance for students at this juncture.

Love Focus: Fun is on the horizon for those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An old health issue might resurface. You may be hesitant to invest in a large scheme. Work will keep you occupied today. A family issue may disturb harmony at home. A bike trip could be thrilling. Property decisions may go in your favor. Success in academics is possible, but effort is needed.

Love Focus: Your love partner’s embrace will ease your worries.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will stay fit by keeping active. Hold off on splurging until your finances stabilize. Businesspersons may win a lucrative contract. Domestic peace is on the cards. Expect a fun trip soon. Property disputes could cause stress. Success in academics is possible with good preparation. An overseas journey may be on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Beauty care will enhance your romantic appeal.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A fitness routine may begin. Finances look stable. You may take on too much work. Domestic negativity could make you irritable. Avoid busy roads. Academic doubts may get resolved. You may feel tired, but someone will uplift your mood. Efforts on the social front may not yield optimum results as there could be last minute changes.

Love Focus: A cozy twosome is indicated for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden