Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking a break with a special diet or fasting will benefit your health. A long-awaited payment is expected soon. Business prospects look promising. You may inherit property or wealth. Academic achievements will be pursued with determination. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: A long-awaited outing with your partner is possible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your health feels great, but splurging may upset your finances. A business project will gain partner approval. Vacation plans are set for enjoyment. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Property disputes can cause some sleepless nights. Higher studies may beckon some freshly out of college.

Love Focus: Romance looks bright for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Quick recovery from illness is likely. Finances may be strained due to unexpected costs. Expect success in securing an attractive assignment. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. This is an excellent day for anything related to property. Excelling in academics is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Those new in love are likely to experience bliss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Adopting an active lifestyle keeps ailments away. Financial rewards may be delayed. Recognition at work is likely. A vacation is on the horizon. Property ownership is possible today. Taking advantage of the current situation is on the cards. You will gain by going exactly as per instructions on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in some secluded place!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your exercise routine will help you stay fit. Financial advice should be sought before investing. Leave may be denied to some because of the workload. Driving on the highway is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. This is the time to strengthen family bonds. Getting the paperwork for acquiring property may prey on your time.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Expect a busy day socializing with friends and neighbors. A property deal can be finalized. Some stress may lead to a spiritual visit. Some turbulence on the work front may be expected. A payment you had given up as lost may be received. A changed attitude will help you keep a positive frame of mind.

Love Focus: Romance may be tricky today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A long illness may suddenly improve. Spending without a plan could affect savings. Professional success is on the horizon. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Sensitivity towards your partner is important.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Regular workouts improve health. Loan repayment might be challenging. Career advancements are possible. Family gatherings may disappoint. You may be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Chances of getting duped on the property front cannot be ruled out. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Find out why your partner seems distant.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Starting a gym routine will improve health. Finances are looking favorable. Job opportunities may come for some. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front.

Love Focus: Secret love may lead to quality time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Healthy eating habits benefit you. Career success may be accompanied by family disagreements. A property deal proves profitable. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel.

Love Focus: It’s a good time for a romantic proposal.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health recovery is expected. Financial gains may bring a windfall. A long-awaited chance to study abroad may come. An important deal may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. A property matter may become worrisome, so keep your options open.

Love Focus: Expect an exciting time with your love partner today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A mentor may guide you toward better health. Wealth may come to you from various sources. Playing by the book will keep you on a safe wicket at work. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. Property owners may not be able to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Your partner may share their innermost feelings with you today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink