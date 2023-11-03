All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 3, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. The health of a family member ailing for a long may show a marked improvement. You will be able to wind up all the pending work and wipe the slate clean at work. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones, who are not in town. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone you had assisted before is likely to come to your rescue now. Some of you are likely to get a chance to meet a celebrity. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family elder. This is not the day to tackle property issues. Someone may support you in your endeavours on the academic front. Those hospitalised can expect to be discharged soon. Monetary situation can cause concern, but it will be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone you love will prove most exciting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to realise the folly of your ways and make amends. You will help out a colleague at work. Couples recently married can expect the relationship to grow strong. Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable. You will need to do some smart thinking to outwit a rival. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

Love Focus: You will get the support you were wanting from lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations. Property market may become too hot to handle for some. You are likely to go in for acquiring something new. Avoid interfering in somebody else’s life as it may be resented. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture.

Love Focus: You can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A hectic time is predicted for those handling marketing or client servicing. Public transport may not be the best choice to enjoy a journey. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Some of you can find rising above mediocrity an uphill task. It will be important to heed the advice of parents or a family elder. You are likely to feel satisfied by your current financial situation. Socially, your efforts to keep in touch with all will make you popular.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Socially, you are likely to enjoy much popularity. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. Vacation to someplace exotic is in the pipeline and promises to be fun. Success of a family youngster will make you happy. You will manage to continue with your winning streak on the professional front. A home remedy will work out fine in curing a minor ailment.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Health worries become a thing of the past, as you take steps to achieve total fitness. Improved performance is likely to get you a lot of praise on the academic front. You are likely to consolidate your gains on the professional front. Those in need of financial help will get lucky. Some changes on the home front are likely to keep you happily engaged. You may wallow in false pride over a piece of property. A pilgrimage will prove immensely fulfilling for the religious minded.

Love Focus: Some of you are going to make good progress on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand. Those facing financial hardship are in for better times soon. This is the best time to learn new skills, as they will help you to move up the corporate ladder. Your advice on a professional matter will come in handy. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition. Difference of opinion may lead to a showdown with spouse, so be careful.

Love Focus: Lover’s company promises much fun today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. You will find great contentment at work in the company of willing workers. You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Your words can hurt, so think before you speak.

Love Focus: A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will manage to submit an important project at work. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Positivity on the domestic front will ensure harmony within the family. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Helping out people at a grass root level will win you many well-wishers. Your networking capabilities promise to smoothen the process of getting something officially done. Someone can help you in funding a project. A minor ailment will respond to a home remedy. Fun time is foreseen for those invited to a do. You will find things moving in a positive direction. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may turn sour, because of lover’s negative attitude.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give a second thought to it. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

