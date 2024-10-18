Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 18.(Pixabay)

You are slated to enjoy the day with friends and relations. Some of you may travel out of town for health reasons and benefit from it. You may get careless with money and find yourself cash-strapped. You may find luck favouring you on the financial front. Analyse all aspects of a complicated issue at work before you give a decision. Those looking to rent a house will find one that fits their pocket. Guidance from someone will prove a godsend and help you clear a tough competition.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Someone is likely to talk you out of your money, so be careful. Something initiated on the professional front will take its time to show results. Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated. A family issue may need to be deliberated upon, so that it does not disturb domestic harmony. There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

You are likely to prove your mettle at work today and impress the boss. A social gathering is likely to prove most enjoyable. Someone may try to undermine you on the business front, so be prepared. You will find your coffers brimming, as you grow financially stronger. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Remaining regular in your daily workout assumes importance, so don’t dilly-dally. You are likely to have your way on the family front.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Those addicted to junk food may pay with their health. A cash crunch is inevitable for some. Attempts to appease a superior at work may prove counterproductive. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest.

Love Focus: Plans on the romantic front may have to be shelved temporarily.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. A small matter may get complicated, if you let subordinates handle it. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. Curb this tendency as it may affect health adversely. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. A property issue with tenant can take an ugly turn for some.

Love Focus: You may find lover’s interest waning on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! Keep a low profile on the work front, if you want to go home early today. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. This is a good day for travelling long distance. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health-conscious. You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. There is a lot that needs to be done at work, but you may not find time for it. In addition, the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Those in a love affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

A property issue will be settled in your favour. An old ailment may be cured through home remedies. It is best not to splurge till the financial front is fully stabilised. You may have to leave a task midway to focus on something urgent at work. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. A piece of property can become a bone of contention.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. A skill needs to be perfected to avoid lagging behind others at work. Family life remains satisfactory, as family members are supportive. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Tensions about the property may spoil your day. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. You may need assurance before you proceed with a task on the professional front. A family reunion may be on the cards, so plan your leave. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. You may have to go out of your way to cater to someone at work. An enjoyable time may be expected by those on a visit to their near and dear ones. Avoid long distance travel today. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. An academic pursuit can keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Someone you are close to on the romantic front may plan something with you.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. An achievement on the professional or academic front will be most satisfying. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige