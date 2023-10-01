All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2, 2023 (Pixabay)

Moneywise there seem to be no worries. A balanced diet is likely to carry you far on the health front. It is a good day to work on what you like. A family get-together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. Traveling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field.

Love Focus: You can have a soft corner for someone you feel attracted to at the workplace.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. You can implement some new ideas to remain fit. Some of you are likely to research on alternate career choices. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. This is a good day for travelling long distance. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. A home remedy can work miracles in curing a nagging ailment. Your efficiency will ensure the timely submission of a task. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are poised for enjoying good profits from a venture that you have initiated. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Those aspiring for some skill enhancement courses are likely to do some research on the same. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. A good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest. You get into the grip of things and are likely to assert your authority at work. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Those freelancing are likely to bag new projects. A family trip can be organized by some today. Avoid long distance travel today. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. You will manage to keep a step ahead of your rivals.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Health and finances remain excellent. Last-minute work pressures may have to be handled by some. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing. A property matter will be amicably resolved. You will remain totally at ease in a competitive situation because of good preparation.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for you can come calling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Treating a subordinate with compassion will earn a lot of goodwill for you. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. You may have something important handed over to you on a platter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Some strong decisions may have to be taken on the business front today. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are close to on the romantic front may plan something with you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A payment you had given up as lost may be received. Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer procrastination. A new hiring may have to be kept on hold for some time. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. A new exercise regime will prove tiring and boring. Your efficiency is likely to be lauded by those who matter. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Things expected later are likely to happen sooner than expected.

Love Focus: Romance comes to the fore as you get a chance to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your efforts to cut down on spending will help you save much. Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen with lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

