All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 30, 2023(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Lack of confidence may prevent some from giving their best on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Day seems favourable for those planning to buy or sell a property. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance.

Love Focus: A likeminded match may be found by those looking for one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated by higher ups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your professional output may be lower than usual today. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. You will need to be judicious with money, as there is a likelihood of overspending. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades.

Love Focus: Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Chance of moving to a new location or transfer is likely for some. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Your performance may be watched closely by seniors, but you have nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front will be a step towards rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your celebratory mood may get spoiled due to spouse’s disinterest. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. You may have to wait for some more time to finalise a property. You will remain fit. Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you manage to give your best. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money woes are likely to be over for some. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. A long drive is likely to make your day. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others. Health remains excellent. Homemakers are likely to be at their impressive best. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Property matters are best delayed. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance. An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to get the better of the one sowing seeds of discord between you and spouse. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. An increment is likely, especially for those working in the private sector. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Efforts on the academic front may not bring the kind of results that you expected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

On the professional front, you may be called upon to undertake an important assignment. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You are likely to come in shape through workouts. You will need to utilise your money judiciously to keep your financial front in a healthy stat. Maintaining a low profile on the domestic front would benefit you. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. A technology upgrade may be required to improve performance on the academic front, as old methods may not deliver. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. The weather on the professional front looks rough today, but you love competition and will manage to rough it out. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. A lot of travelling is foreseen in the official capacity. You may get in two minds regarding a property. A healthy diet will keep you fit. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON