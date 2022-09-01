Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 1, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Minimising your expenditure will be a step in the right direction. You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. Chances of some delay in vacation plans cannot be ruled out. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic endeavours giving encouraging results.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Moneywise there seems to be no worries. Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. A family youngster may rebel and upset you. Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a highly romantic state today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the mood for romance, so give space.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Health of those unwell is set to improve. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Some of you can take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. You are likely to be way ahead of others on the professional front. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. Those disposing their assets may get returns below their expectations.

Love Focus: Chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetarily, things look bright as money comes from various sources. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work. Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Help on the academic front is on the cards, so rest easy. Networking is likely to get you places on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. This is a good day for travelling long distance.

Love Focus: Lover may appear moody today and require space.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. You can face difficulties in a current project at work. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape. Hitting the road will lighten your mind. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You remain on solid ground on the academic front. Someone may go out of his or her way to help you out.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will receive your financial dues soon. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. Driving down for a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

