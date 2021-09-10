Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for September 10, 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to get noticed for your efficient handling of contentious issues at work. Domestic spat over less time spent with family is possible today, so make the family your first priority. Those still looking for the second vaccine may get their turn now. Financially, you are set to grow stronger. Those staying in rented accommodation may have to contend with an increase in rent. Travelling still appears risky, so get a hobby to keep yourself entertained.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to imagine life without lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone can go out of the way to help you out monetarily. Comfortable travel is indicated for those undertaking a long trip by air. You are likely to create your own niche in your organisation. A bright future is foreseen for students, who maintain their focus on studies. Those seeking a home loan will do well to compare interest rates, before going in for one. Eating healthy will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Partner’s questionable actions can sow a seed of suspicion in your mind, but don’t take any action in haste.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Another company can poach your old client, if you are not careful. Keep in constant touch with people who matter to you and your company. Travelling to another city to attend a popular event is possible. Your financial burden is set to ease after paying the last mortgage instalment. You may still feel a bit paranoid going outdoors and mingling with people. Students will have to work on their weaknesses to do well in exams.

Love Focus: Partner’s loving gestures will go a long way in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Although the pandemic has subsided, you may still play it safe by remaining indoors. Calling people over for a get-together at your place will be a welcome change during these times. A child’s achievements will make you proud. Proceeds of a fixed deposit are likely to improve your financial situation. Those travelling to a new place must not be too trusting of strangers. House hunting may assume priority for those due to be transferred to a new place.

Love Focus: Partner’s support will be there, when you need it the most.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your dominating nature will not be appreciated by your team and even disturb its smooth functioning at work. Covering the school syllabus may seem problematic for some students, so the way out is to make a study schedule and adhere to it. Today, you get to spend quality time with your family, so order their favourite dishes. Delay in paying house rent can bring the house owner knocking at your door, so don’t let this situation arise.

Love Focus: Lover may open his or her heart to you today, so be all ears.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If you are feeling under the weather, it is best to consult a doctor, rather that resort to any unverified home remedy. Traffic rules are for your own safety, so adhere to them even if you are in a crashing hurry to reach someplace. You may remain busy in finishing a project that is long overdue. Return the money lent by someone at the earliest, if you want to continue maintaining good relationship with him or her.

Love Focus: You can hurt the feelings of partner today, so think before you speak.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can be asked to travel out of the country to make a pitch for getting new business. Saving a substantial amount from your daily allowance is possible. Those looking for a second-hand vehicle are likely to get one at a bargain price. Unhelpful attitude of a government or bank official can be annoying, but keep a check on your temper. A family elder, admitted to the hospital, may soon get discharged. Home repairs may need attention.

Love Focus: Mounting office pressure can dampen romance, so find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be in a mood to splurge, rather than reinvest, the amount received from a matured insurance policy. Extra care taken in keeping yourself safe during the pandemic will keep you in a happy state of mind. Attending a party or a family get together after a long time will prove almost therapeutic. Boss may load you with extra work at office and make you spend long hours completing it.

Love Focus: Professional commitments may not allow you to meet lover today, so make up for it at a later date.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There is a fifty-fifty chance of your strategy giving positive results in something you have projected at work. You are likely to manage a special medicine for someone in the family, who is not well. Don’t disclose your financial situation to anyone without a good reason. Distractions may prove a bane for those sitting for a competitive exam. You may have to shelve your travel plans, due to a new development. Your car loan gets sanctioned.

Love Focus: Don’t complicate matters on the love front, as it can become difficult to rectify them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Travelling with family will be fun and may find you bubbling with energy. Confusion regarding hotel reservations gets sorted out by paying a little extra. Conserve cash and use your credit card instead, especially if you are out of the country. Your safety is in your own hands on the health front, so take all precautions. A draw of houses may not go your way, so try it the next time.

Love Focus: Partner showing interest in someone from the opposite sex may irk you, but don’t make it an issue.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your plan to migrate to another country may be afoot. Selection to a prized position, based on your qualifications and performance, is almost certain. You may celebrate an increase in salary by throwing a party for your family and friends. Travelling towards the north will prove auspicious for people involved in retail and export. Some of you can become proud owners of a prime property that was booked sometime back.

Love Focus: Laidback attitude of partner can annoy you, so don’t shy away from pointing it out to him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Not adhering to safety norms can lay you up in bed with infection. Family’s support will be most welcome in your time of need. Your boss will be more than willing to sanction you leave for attending something urgent. Getting admitted to a prestigious institute based on merit is possible. It may take some time to find your feet in settling in a new location. Someone close may give it all to acquire a special qualification.

Love Focus: Your desire to start a family can be met with opposition from spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

