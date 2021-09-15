Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Cold war is set to continue with a family member over something inconsequential, but it may spoil the day for others. Chance of getting back money loaned to someone, looks bright. You may be tempted to invest in a scheme that gives high interest rates, but proceed with caution. Pending property matters in court are likely to proceed quickly. A new strain of virus can scare you into following all the norms once again.

Love Focus: Lovebirds are likely to make the most of what the day has to offer.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

*Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

It is important to take immediate corrective action for a below par performance on the academic front. A distant relation can drop in with some good news. Setting out a pilgrimage with family is foreseen for some. If you don’t improve your performance at work, pink slip will not be far behind. House owners are likely to find suitable tenants for their house. Being finally regular in your morning or evening walks is certain to restore your health and make you fit.

Love Focus: Lover seems distracted today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems a great day for an outing, so plan a picnic with family to someplace nice. Driving a new car is likely to thrill you no end. Impressing superior at work by the dint of your sheer hard work will assure career progression. You can receive a serious complaint regarding a family youngster, but don’t act till you find out the truth. You may get tempted to increase your cheat days and thwart your quest for coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Today, you may spend hours chatting with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

*Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your excellent work will have seniors eating out of your hand! A tough exam can unsettle you, but you will come out on top. Celebrating a wedding anniversary of family elders is on the cards and is likely to be a grand affair. Those into farming may buy and add some more land to their existing one. You will find peace of mind and also restore your health by travelling to some remote tourist resort, not frequented by people.

Love Focus: A second honeymoon is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

*Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is no stopping you as you strive to make your business a success and achieve your stated goals. Acing a competition is likely to open many doors for some. Daily grind may compel you to bring some changes in life and seek rest and relaxation in a faraway place. You may get a chance of acquiring a property. A chance meeting with a childhood friend today can bring back fond memories.

Love Focus: It is best to steer clear of an entanglement with someone else in a steady relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

*Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your dedication and spending extra hours at work is certain to bring you to the notice of those who matter at work. However, you may face a burnout situation that can play havoc with your health, so slow down a bit. Family support to someone staying abroad is assured. You may find yourself in a tight spot on the financial front. A person you have misjudged may become your best friend. You remain in a happy state of mind.

Love Focus: Today, your beloved can give you a time of your life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

*Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your financial situation is set to improve, as business picks up pace. Those in the entertainment industry may take some more time to taste success. It is best to avoid travelling with someone you know is a rash driver, it can save your skin. Those who are feeling under the weather lately are likely to bounce back to perfect health. You may initiate a long pending repair work of your house, since it is in your budget now.

Love Focus: Those looking for a date are likely to find one online.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A showdown with a family youngster cannot be ruled out today, so become a bit more flexible in your approach. Don’t let a member of your extended family dictate terms, where an ancestral property is concerned. Your previous experience will be enough for getting a lucrative job offer. With increasing traffic, commuting to workplace can become a hassle, as before. Financial problems faced are likely to become a thing of the past, as you start earning well.

Love Focus: Falling in love is very much on the cards today for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coffee

*Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A work-related project you are involved in is likely to get the thumbs up of seniors. Those in between jobs may need to do some cold calling to land a suitable job. Depleting savings can force you to bring changes in your lifestyle. You will need to become more active to remain fit. A family elder may feel neglected and may need your company, so spare some time for him or her. Follow your health plan in letter and spirit.

Love Focus: Flirting with someone known will be lots of fun today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

*Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to become a star performer at work, if you continue to put in your best. A school assignment that requires outside help will be most satisfactorily managed by you without any help. A favourable verdict is foreseen in a property dispute. A place you have been wanting to visit for long can become a reality now, so start packing your bags! Your penny-pinching ways will keep you in the pink of financial health.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to appease lover, who is cross over a previous incident.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

*Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may finally find a tenant for your property that has been lying vacant for long. Don’t trust anyone to collect money on your behalf, as you can get hoodwinked. Securing seats for yourself and your family on your chosen dates in a flight, that usually operates full, will be an achievement. If you don’t take your boss in the loop for something you are planning at work, you will have to share the full responsibility for its failure.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for those going steady.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

*Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A job you had been eyeing for long may finally come to you. Sealing an important deal will be an important step in reviving your flagging business. Those staying in rented accommodation can get a notice from the house owner to vacate, despite paying the rent regularly. A new fad will find you not only coming back in shape, but enjoying it too! Funding a private project is possible.

Love Focus: Courtship time is not only to be at your best, but also to judge your future partner, remember that.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter