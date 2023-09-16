All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 16, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Those in the professional field will manage to win the trust of some new clients. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Remain cautious while traveling. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. You will need to be quick on the academic front before the pressure overwhelms you.

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. You will simply be brilliant in whatever you undertake! You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Those starting a new job are likely to find the going smooth. Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. Those planning a vacation are likely to make the bookings now. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improvement. Renovation work at home may not be to your satisfaction. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. At work, you will be able to deliver and even be ready to take on some more. You can take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. You are likely to create a niche for yourself on the professional or academic front. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color : Dark Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A hike in salary and perks is likely to motivate you to give in your best. The family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money you had been waiting for is finally released. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world. Finishing an important task is likely to give you immense satisfaction. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. This is a fantastic time for you on the professional and academic fronts. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. You may buy something for the office or home that was much required. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Joining a reputed company is in store for those looking for a high-end job. You will manage to convince those around to support your ideas on the home front. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. You may invite a workplace superior to your home for dinner or high tea. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON