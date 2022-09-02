Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! You will find good progress on the professional front. You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Your inaction on the family front may be resented. Enjoying a vacation with friends is on the cards for some. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to put your romantic ideas into practice today!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. Some delay is foreseen in completing an important task at work. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front and will help you unwind. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. A property issue may be settled in your favour. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. You will feel much nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Plans for a vacation can be finalized now. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon you, but may remain elusive.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cost-cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. You may not derive satisfaction from your current job. Plans for a fun trip with the family can be finalised. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for a long. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

Love Focus: Someone may set your heart aflutter on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may have to remind someone about returning a loan. You can be nominated for an important post in your official capacity. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Promises made by lovers on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial acumen of some will help them in saving tax. This is a moderate day to project a request to a senior on the professional front. You may start something on the fitness front. Disturbance at home may deny total relaxation. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. This is an excellent day for anything related to property. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Health will not pose any problems for you. Taking a ride with your near and dear ones will be fun. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially. An enjoyable day is indicated in the company of like-minded people.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Family will bestow its love on you, as you continue to excel in your field. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference may give credence to your worst fears.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, you will be able to improve your position. An official meeting threatens to spoil your day. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Family gets together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may become a reality.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Romantic stars burn bright as you reciprocate someone’s interest in you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Be extra vigilant while carrying money. An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. Changes that you were keen on will be initiated on the home front. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. This is the right time on the career front to strike, when the iron is hot. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. Travel only if you have to, as stars are not favourable. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

